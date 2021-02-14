© Sputnik/Kremlin /Mikhail Klimentyev







Foreign powers are trying to weaponise frustration over falling living standards due to to the Covid-19 pandemic to stir up protests in support of jailed Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, President Vladimir Putin has said.With almost every major country in recession,He added that it's only normal to pin the blame on the authorities for all the woes the population might face in times of crisis such as the current one, but Moscow's opponents "try to exploit" this sentiment to spite the Russian government.The Russian leader argued thatSupporters of Navalny, whose group investigating corruption has sought funding from foreign states, held large rallies on January 23 and 31, demanding his release from prison. The gatherings, which were banned under Covid-19 prevention regulations, led to clashes with police. Thousands of people were detained, and some are now being prosecuted for breaking health protocols, and attending unauthorized protests.Earlier this month,. The activist argues that all of the charges are politically motivated.In January, Navalny returned to Moscow from Germany, where he had spent several months recuperating from what his supporters and some international organizations say was a poisoning attack. The German government said that traces of the Novichok nerve agent were found in Navalny's system. The activist himself accuses the Russian secret services of trying to assassinate him. The Kremlin, however, has denied any involvement in the case.