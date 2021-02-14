© DWS South Africa



Mpumalanga Province

Northern Cape Province

KwaZulu-Natal Province

Limpopo Province

Dam Releases

Flooding continues to affect parts of South Africa, with 10 fatalities reported in Limpopo province over the last few days.Parts of the country were badly hit by flooding after heavy rainfall brought by Tropical Cyclone Eloise from around 23 January 2021.As of 11 February, authorities began releasing water from the Vaal Dam, situated about 75km south of Johannesburg.The province of Mpumalanga was among the areas of South Africa worst affected by Tropical Storm Eloise.Heavy rain from storm Eloise was seen elsewhere in the country, including in KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo Provinces but also reaching as far as Northern Cape Province from around 27 January.Farms were damaged and hundreds of homes and roads were flooded in all districts of Northern Cape, in particular. The Northern Cape government estimates that 600 million ZAR (around 40 million USD) is required for repairs to homes and infrastructure as well as for humanitarian and agricultural relief.Dozens of buildings were damaged by floods in eDumbe between 24-27 January, affecting around 400 people.After a short respite, more heavy rainfall triggered flooding in other parts of KwaZulu-Natal Province from 09 February, when houses were damaged after flooding in Uthukela District from 09 February 2021. Areas of Ladysmith were particularly badly hit after the Klip river broke its banks, prompting evacuations. As much as 87mm of rain fell in Ladysmith in 24 hours to 09 February.Search and rescue operations involving South African Police Service (SAPS) divers are ongoing.The worst affected areas are in Vhembe, Waterberg, Sekhukhune and Capricorn districts.Dams are high in several areas, according to National Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS).As of 11 February DWS began releasing water from the Vaal Dam, situated about 75km south of Johannesburg on the border between Gauteng and Free State.As of 12 February the Nandoni Dam located on the Luvuvhu River near Thohoyandou in the district of Vhembe, Limpopo Province, had breached the 100% mark.