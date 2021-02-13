© Associated Press

A earthquake magnitude 6 (ml/mb) has occurred on Saturday, 121 km S of Kandrian, Papua New Guinea (75 miles).Id of earthquake: us6000dhfg. Event ids that are associated: us6000dhfg. Exact location of event, depth 51.75 km, 149.3972° East, -7.2933° South. A tsunami warning has not been issued (Does not indicate if a tsunami actually did or will exist).The temblor was picked up at 15:33:57 / 3:33 pm (local time epicenter). The epicenter of the earthquake was roughly 51.75 km (32 miles) below the earth's surface. Exact time and date of event in UTC/GMT: 13/02/21 / 2021-02-13 15:33:57 / February 13, 2021 @ 3:33 pm.Earthquakes 6.0 to 6.9 may cause a lot of damage in very populated areas. In the past 24 hours, there have been one, in the last 10 days one, in the past 30 days one and in the last 365 days six earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater that was reported nearby. Each year there are an estimated 135 earthquakes in the world.