The explosive eruption of the volcano continues at elevated levels. A series of stronger explosions occurred during the past 2 days as emissions of steam and ash generated by the explosions reached up higher-than-usual altitude of approx. 18,000 ft (5,500 m) and extended to the E-SE.Frequent steam glow continues to be active and visible from the summit crater at night. Glow suggests continued rise of fresh magma that could be rising inside the volcano's conduits.The warning bulletin states that ballistic impacts of volcanic bombs could affect an area of about 2 km distance from the main crater.Source: Pusat Vulkanologi dan Mitigasi Bencana Geologi volcano activity update 11 February 2021