GFS 2m Temp Anomalies for Weds, Feb. 17 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].

Low temperatures records have been tumbling across the planet of late, particularly in the Northern Hemisphere — North America, Europe, and Asia have each loggedand now the situation looks set to intensify even further...Latest GFS runs show a hemisphere-wide hyperborean invasion starting now and running all of next week, with brutal Arctic air masses occupying the majority of the mid-latitudes by Monday, Feb. 15.The below graphic is the forecast for Wednesday, Feb. 17:Temperature departures of 20C below the winter average will grip much of North America and Russia, with North Africa and eastern Asia also copping nation-spanning blasts of anomalous cold.The mercury within the Arctic region itself is forecast to rise above average, but this is an expected phenomenon during times of low solar activity as a weak and wavy "meridional" jet stream flow diverts that frigid polar cold south."When solar activity is HIGH, the jet stream is tight and stable and follows somewhat of a straight path. But when solar activity is LOW, that meandering band of air flowing 6 miles above our heads becomes weak and wavy, it effectively buckles which diverts frigid Polar air to atypically low latitudes and replaces it with warmer tropical air [for a more detailed explanation, click here ]."Further reading: