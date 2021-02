© Screenshots / Twitter

Elderly victims have been the targets of a slew of brutal robberies and unprovoked attacks in California's Bay Area amid an explosion of crime.Oakland Police say they are increasing patrols in Chinatown afterA 91-year-old man was viciously shoved from behind on a street in Chinatown by a suspect identified as Yahya Muslim.Muslim, who had, was arrested and charged with assault and great bodily injury.Police believe Muslim, 28,All three victims reportedly required medical attention after the assaults.A 70-year-old grandmother was thrown to the sidewalk on her way home from the bank, according to ABC7 News reporter Dion Lim.Thieves stole the woman's purse and escaped.A 79-year-old woman was beaten and robbed by two suspects in Pacific Heights, Lim reports.Vicha Ratanapakdee, 84, died after being slammed to the ground by a man running at full speed in the Anza Vista neighborhood of San Francisco in late January.Antoine Watson was later arrested and charged Carl Chan, president of the Chinatown Chamber of Commerce, said he had collected over 20 reports and videos of attacks and robberies in Chinatown as of Feb. 1st.