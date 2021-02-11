asian attacks
© Screenshots / Twitter
Elderly victims have been the targets of a slew of brutal robberies and unprovoked attacks in California's Bay Area amid an explosion of crime.

Oakland Police say they are increasing patrols in Chinatown after over 20 robberies and assaults in the neighborhood in recent days.

WARNING: DISTURBING VIDEOS BELOW

A 91-year-old man was viciously shoved from behind on a street in Chinatown by a suspect identified as Yahya Muslim.


Muslim, who had two prior assault convictions, was arrested and charged with assault and great bodily injury.

Police believe Muslim, 28, carried out similar ambush attacks on at least two more victims over the age of 55.

All three victims reportedly required medical attention after the assaults.

A 70-year-old grandmother was thrown to the sidewalk on her way home from the bank, according to ABC7 News reporter Dion Lim.


Thieves stole the woman's purse and escaped.

A 79-year-old woman was beaten and robbed by two suspects in Pacific Heights, Lim reports.


Vicha Ratanapakdee, 84, died after being slammed to the ground by a man running at full speed in the Anza Vista neighborhood of San Francisco in late January.


Antoine Watson was later arrested and charged with murder after the seemingly-unprovoked attack.





Carl Chan, president of the Chinatown Chamber of Commerce, said he had collected over 20 reports and videos of attacks and robberies in Chinatown as of Feb. 1st.