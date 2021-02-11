© Arya Manggala/Xinhua)



West Java Province

East Java

Central Java Province

Four people have died, 1 is still missing and over 60,000 people have been displaced after heavy rain caused flooding and landslides on the island of Java, Indonesia.Disaster authorities in Indonesia report that heavy rainfall from 04 February 2021 caused flooding and landslides in 8 regencies / cities in West Java Province from 07 February. As of 10 February, 156,800 people were affected,Subang (62,070 affected, 38,453 displaced, 19,211 homes damaged) and Indramayu (39,631 affected, 11,997 displaced, 6,250 homes damaged) are the worst hit areas. Other affected areas include Sumendang, Bogor, Cirebon, Majalengka, Karawang and Bekasi City.Meanwhile heavy rainfall from 06 February caused landslides and flooding in areas of Semarang Regency in East Java Province. Two people died in landslides in Candisari District. Semarang City recorded 171mm of rain in 24 hours to 06 February.Around 35,000 people were affected by floods that struck Demak Regency, Central Java Province, on 10 February. Over 150 people were displaced.Severe flooding and landslides were also reported in Kebumen Regency, also in Central Java Province. At least 2 people have died and 1 is still missing. BNPB said 108 homes were damaged after the Lesung River broke its banks in Prembun District. Around 90 people have ben displaced and were temporarily accommodated in a local mosque.