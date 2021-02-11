Aerial photo taken on Feb. 10, 2021 shows the view of paddy fields submerged by floods in Karawang
© Arya Manggala/Xinhua)
Aerial photo taken on Feb. 10, 2021 shows the view of paddy fields submerged by floods in Karawang, West Java, Indonesia.
Four people have died, 1 is still missing and over 60,000 people have been displaced after heavy rain caused flooding and landslides on the island of Java, Indonesia.

West Java Province

Disaster authorities in Indonesia report that heavy rainfall from 04 February 2021 caused flooding and landslides in 8 regencies / cities in West Java Province from 07 February. As of 10 February, 156,800 people were affected, 63,700 displaced and 39,100 buildings damaged.

Subang (62,070 affected, 38,453 displaced, 19,211 homes damaged) and Indramayu (39,631 affected, 11,997 displaced, 6,250 homes damaged) are the worst hit areas. Other affected areas include Sumendang, Bogor, Cirebon, Majalengka, Karawang and Bekasi City.

Majalengka recorded 214.2mm of rain in 24 hours to 08 February, according to figures from Indonesia's meteorological agency BMKG.



© Arya Manggala/Xinhua
East Java

Meanwhile heavy rainfall from 06 February caused landslides and flooding in areas of Semarang Regency in East Java Province. Two people died in landslides in Candisari District. Semarang City recorded 171mm of rain in 24 hours to 06 February.

Central Java Province

Around 35,000 people were affected by floods that struck Demak Regency, Central Java Province, on 10 February. Over 150 people were displaced.

Severe flooding and landslides were also reported in Kebumen Regency, also in Central Java Province. At least 2 people have died and 1 is still missing. BNPB said 108 homes were damaged after the Lesung River broke its banks in Prembun District. Around 90 people have ben displaced and were temporarily accommodated in a local mosque.

Floods and landslides in Kebumen Regency, Central Java, Indonesia, February 2021.
© BPBD
Floods and landslides in Kebumen Regency, Central Java, Indonesia, February 2021.