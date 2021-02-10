Russia and the U.S. don't have any significant ideological differences, but we do have fundamental cultural differences. Individualism lies at the core of the American identity, while Russia has been a country of collectivism. One student of Pushkin's legacy has formulated this difference very aptly. Take Scarlett O'Hara from 'Gone With The Wind', for instance. She says: "I'll never be hungry again." This is the most important thing for her. Russians have different, far loftier ambitions - more of the spiritual kind. It's more about your relationship with God. We have different visions of life. That's why it's very difficult to understand each other, but it's still possible.