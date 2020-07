© Stephanie King

The adage 'all things in moderation' applies not to just to food and drink, but also to the legions of bacteria inside our guts helping us digest that food and drink. It turns out the rule may also extend to the lesser understoodLike Russian nesting dolls, our bodies host close to 100 trillion bacterial cells that make up our microbiomes — and those bacterial cells have their own inhabitants."We're appreciating more and more that," says Eric Martens, Ph.D., associate professor of microbiology and immunology at the University of Michigan's Medical School.His team has been exploring the puzzling way bacteria and their viruses appear to coexist inside the human gut Using a common gut bacteria Bacteroides thetaiotaomicron, or BT for short, Martens' team began to look at the complex interaction between BT and viruses, by pitting them against each other in the lab.When challenged with viruses, or phages, collected from waste water, some of the bacteria were able to resist infection while some were not. "When a particular phage comes along that can kill certain members of the population, it does so and the resistant bacteria quickly grow out," says Martens.However,The interplay between the gut microbiome and their phages could have implications for human disease. "One of our hypotheses is that individuals carry different types of viral loads in their guts. Some could be more or less immunogenic, interacting with our immune system to cause inflammation. But," says Martens.He says the study helps explain this age old observation that these bacteria coexist with their viruses. Notes Martens, "Neither side necessarily wins out over the other." As such, bacterial viruses could offer a way of beneficially altering the gut microbiome for the treatment of disease.