With its glitzy interiors and digital dance studio, an opulent manor on Russia's Black Sea coast said to be owned by President Vladimir Putin certainly raised eyebrows. Now, it appears many are skeptical of the allegations.A new study of more than 1,600 Russians by the Moscow-based Levada Center estimates that over a quarter of the country's adult population watched the video which made the claims online. Produced by imprisoned opposition figure Alexey Navalny and his group, the Anti-Corruption Fund (FBK), it alleges that the multimillion-dollar pile is the secret private retreat of the president.Another poll published last week by the Levada Center, which is also registered as a foreign agent by the Russian government, found that, with 64 percent of Russians saying they thought favorably of him. Around a third said they didn't approve of his activities, and only two percent didn't express an opinion.The supposed revelations about the estate in Gelendzhik were aired shortly after Navalny was arrested at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport on charges of breaching the terms of a three-and-a-half-year suspended sentence for fraud. Responding to the claims, Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said that "in reality, this is not true."