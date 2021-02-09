Cold weather in Canada
© Kayle Neis/The Canadian Press
A polar vortex continues to bring bitter cold to the Prairies, resulting in cancellations of schools and buses in all major Prairie cities.

A mass of cold air arrived on Sunday, setting daily temperature records in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

According to Environment Canada, 22 cold-weather records were broken throughout the three provinces.

The coldest temperature was recorded in Uranium City, about 1,045 kilometres northwest of Regina, where it was -48.9 C, breaking a previous record of -40 C set in 2019.

In Alberta, the lowest temperature was recorded in Fort Chipewyan, about 710 km northeast of Edmonton, where it was -47.3 C, breaking the previous record of -45.6 C set in 1936.

Edmonton International Airport was close to breaking a daily record. The temperature reached a low of -43.8 C, with the previous record set on the same day in 1994 at -43.9 C.

In Manitoba, the temperature was a bit higher — but not by much. The community of Roblin, about 405 km northwest of Winnipeg, set a new record of -42 C, breaking the previous record of -40.6 set in 1972.

