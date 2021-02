© Kayle Neis/The Canadian Press

A polar vortex continues to bring bitter cold to the Prairies, resulting in cancellations of schools and buses in all major Prairie cities.A mass of cold air arrived on Sunday, setting daily temperature records in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.The coldest temperature was recorded in Uranium City, about 1,045 kilometres northwest of Regina, where it was -48.9 C, breaking a previous record of -40 C set in 2019.In Alberta, the lowest temperature was recorded in Fort Chipewyan, about 710 km northeast of Edmonton, where it was -47.3 C, breaking the previous record of -45.6 C set in 1936.Edmonton International Airport was close to breaking a daily record. The temperature reached a low of -43.8 C, with the previous record set on the same day in 1994 at -43.9 C.In Manitoba, the temperature was a bit higher — but not by much. The community of Roblin, about 405 km northwest of Winnipeg, set a new record of -42 C, breaking the previous record of -40.6 set in 1972.Rest of article here