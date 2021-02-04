floods
Weather warnings have been issued for several regions across Saudi Arabia lasting until Saturday, the Kingdom's civil defense said on Tuesday.

The authority warned of thunderstorms with light to moderate rain and brisk winds in the capital Riyadh, Makkah, Madinah, the Eastern Province, Qassim, Tabuk, Hail, the Northern Borders Province, and Jawf. It also warned some areas will experience heavy rain that may lead to torrential flows and flooding.



The civil defense also warned of thunderstorms with moderate rain and brisk winds in Al-Baha, Asir and Jazan.

The warnings were issued based on data received from the National Center of Meteorology.

The civil defense called on everyone to be wary of the severe conditions, to stay away from places that could flood, and to abide by the civil defense's instructions and updates announced through media and social media outlets.