There has been another fatal avalanche in Switzerland taking the death toll to 17 this season.In the latest incident 1 person has died & police said others may be buried under the snow, but no other victims have been found so far. It follows 4 deaths in the Tirol over the weekend.and it comes as many resorts are closed.Extreme caution is urged across many parts of the Alps.In the latest incident a 31-year old snowboarder has died and it was feared others may still be buried under avalanche debris in the La Fouly ski area that is above Orsieres near Verbier in the Valais Canton.It happened at 2.30 on Sunday afternoon outside the marked ski area.Two skiers saw the avalanche and when they went over found a snowboard sticking out of the snow.They dug the person out and alerted the rescue services.The snowboarder was pronounced dead at the scene.The avalanche broke off in the 'Torrent de la Fouly' area at an altitude of around 2,000m on a north facing slope.The avalanche risk at the time was Level 4 meaning there was a "high risk" of avalanche.No-one else has been located so far.The victim is a 31-year-old Italian national who was living in the Swiss canton of Friborg.An investigation is underway.The ski area has 3 lifts with 20 km of marked slopes and goes to an altitude of 2,200m.It is near the border with France and Italy.Two people, including a mountain guide, have died off piste when snow ledges have collapsed.In Austria ski resorts resorts are open, but for locals only with restrictions in place.A 16-year-old German boy died in the Kuhtai ski area.The teenager was skiing off piste with two friends at an altitude 2,600m when he was struck by an avalanche.He was not wearing a transceiver.A 37-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, both from the Tirol were caught in an avalanche at an altitude of 2,100m in the Sellrain district."They were both totally buried by the avalanche and their bodies could only be recovered on the evening of January 31st," said a statement from the police.In the fourth fatality a 48-year-old Austrian was caught by an avalanche on Saturday while cross-country skiing in the resort of Axamer Lizum, near Innsbruck.Four further avalanches were also reported in Tirol on Saturday but did not cause any fatalities.The avalanche risk on Monday 1st February in most of the Tirol remains 'Considerable' at Level 3."The extensive snowdrift accumulations of the last few days can already be triggered by individual winter sports enthusiasts," said the authorities."Be careful, especially on very steep slopes and at transitions from little to much snow, especially in high altitudes and in high mountains."Avalanches can tear through into deep layers and become dangerously large."Experience and restraint are required."The annual total averages about 100.There have been some extremely lucky escapes too.A 35-year old man was found in Tignes after being buried for well over 4 hours after his face was left protruding from the snow so he was able to breathe.In Switzerland two walkers near St Moritz were caught and buried.Their dogs raised the alarm by barking an attracted the attention of some snow shoers who were a 20- minute walk away.We have reported on both incidents:The main reason for the deaths is that high levels of snow are falling on a very unstable snowpack, which has weak layers at its base.We examined the issue in this earlier article on PlanetSKI: