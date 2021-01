In Switzerland and parts of France the avalanche risk is now Level 5 - 'Very High'. The snowpack is 'extremely unstable' and the risk will be 'critical' in places by FridayThere have been further fatalities and avalanches in France.A walker was buried under 2.5m of snow in Val d'Isere in France, but was rescued alive as the man was caught in an air pocket.He was buried for two hours and 40 minutes.The rescue services have described it as a "miracle"."Thanks to the mobilization of nearly 100 people: gendarmes of the PGHM and the mountain group of the Albertville company, ski patrollers, guides, ski instructors and firefighters, the man was found alive after 2 hours 40 minutes," said a post from Gendarmes de la Savioe.The man was located thanks to the so-called Wolfhound device that was used by a rescuer from the PGHM.This device is used to find the signal from a mobile phone.The off piste specialist and good friend of ours at PlanetSKI, Henry Schniewind, has tweeted from Val d'Isere.See here for our updated article on the incident as it turned out to be a family of four out for a walk.It was the father who was buried:Zermatt in Switzerland is at the heart of the storm and the railway line down the valley to Tasch has been closed due this afternoon to the threat of avalanches.The resort is therefore cut off with helicopters unable to fly.This happens several times a season, and occasionally for a few days, so is not unknown.One of our regular readers and a good friend of PlanetSKI is Rowena Philipps from the local ski school, Matterhorn Diamonds.She sent us these images:Streets in the village have been closed.(Read more here