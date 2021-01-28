© Rich Pedroncelli/AP



as low as 1,300 feet (396 meters). Low-level snow also fell in the northern Sacramento Valley,

more than 3 feet (0.91 meters) of snow already had fallen by Wednesday afternoon.

A powerful storm packing heavy rain, snow and wind pounded parts of California and western Nevada on WednesdayThe onslaught was being fueled by a potent atmospheric river from the Pacific Ocean that punched into the state through the San Francisco Bay Area overnight, drifted down the coast past Santa Cruz and stalled over Big Sur before pivoting back northward.beneath hillsides scorched by the River Fire last August, said Dorothy Priolo with the Monterey County Regional Fire Protection District.One woman was treated for broken bones after mud went "completely through the house" in the early morning hours, Priolo said. Fifty horses were rescued."We are expecting there could be more earth movement here in the next couple of days," Priolo said.Evacuation orders were issued in advance in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties around an area scorched by wildfires ignited by lightning last August. The state also positioned teams with specialized rescue skills in five counties.Santa Cruz County initially appeared to dodge trouble, with no debris flows reported overnight. But the weather service said the atmospheric river's afternoon pivot renewed risks of flash floods from burn scars in that region.On the far north coast, three motorists stranded in snow late Tuesday were rescued by Humboldt County sheriff's deputies who made their way through several miles of treacherous conditions while clearing dozens of downed trees and powerlines. The motorists were uninjured when they were located about 3 a.m. Wednesday.closing Interstate 5 in Shasta and Siskiyou counties.About 500 miles to the south, deteriorating conditions intermittently closed I-5 in Tejon Pass between Los Angeles and the southern San Joaquin Valley.