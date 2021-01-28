© Andrew Milligan/PA



The Scottish parliament has ordered the country's prosecution service to release key evidence in the Alex Salmond affair, in a dramatic escalation of a battle over the non-disclosure of legal papers.In an unprecedented move, Holyrood issued an enforcement notice on the Crown Office instructing it to release- allegations he denies.The notice, under section 23 of the Scotland Act 1998, follows months of stalemate involving the Scottish government, the Crown Office and Salmond himself and a special Holyrood committee set up to investigateinto the allegations against him.The letter from Holyrood's chief executive and clerk, David McGill, has given the Crown Office, headed by the lord advocate, James Wolffe, seven days to comply.Linda Fabiani, a Scottish National party MSP who chairs the committee, said: "This is a step that hasn't been taken lightly, and is a first for this parliament, but which the committee felt was needed as it continues its vital work."in a vain effort to leave it a toothless entity; a talking-shop without power. Enough is enough - the secrecy must end."sent or received by Sue Ruddick, the SNP's chief operating officer, and ministers, officials and special advisers in the Scottish government between August 2018, when news of the government investigation into Salmond was leaked, and January 2019.That month Salmond won a judicial review ordering the government to quash the findings of its internal inquiry. However, he was then arrested and charged with 14 offences, chiefly involving alleged sexual assaults and attempted rapes.- an allegation Murrell has denied.Sturgeon has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing by the party or her officials., citing health and legal concerns, the committee told him on Friday he must appear by 5 February.The committee has also again written to the Scottish government, asking it to finally release its legal advice on its prospects for winning the judicial review, after ministers and the lord advocate refused to comply with two Holyrood votes requesting the disclosure.Documents released to the committee discloseMurdo Fraser, a Conservative MSP on the committee, said:The Crown Office said it would respond to the request "in early course" but that it had already told the committee there were potential legal constraints on releasing the material. Crown counsel "must consider whether producing [the] documents sought would be contrary to the public interest", a spokesperson said.