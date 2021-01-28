A rare cougar attack on a human has been reported in an Soo Valley north of Vancouver. The species is also known as a mountain lion and puma.
© WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE
A rare cougar attack on a human has been reported in an Soo Valley north of Vancouver. The species is also known as a mountain lion and puma.
The cougar attack on a man reported Monday afternoon in the Soo Valley north of Vancouver, Canada, "was predatory in nature," officials say.

The victim is a 69-year-old man, who suffered major injuries while fighting off the cougar, officials said. His identity has not been released.

Canada's Conservation Officer Service says the mauling happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday, near the British Columbia community of Whistler. That's about 220 miles north of Seattle.

"The man was mauled by a cougar and suffered major injuries to his face and hand," the Conservation Officer Service wrote on Facebook. "He was taken to (a) hospital via ambulance and is reportedly in stable condition."

In an update posted Tuesday afternoon on Facebook, the service said the cougar was "a young, emaciated male and the attack was predatory in nature."

Royal Canadian Mounted Police from Whistler were the first to arrive at the scene and "euthanized a cougar on the property," officials said. However, the "rural property" continues to be monitored due to safety concerns, officials said.

"CO's believe the offending cougar was the one put down yesterday and the public is not at risk. The public is urged to be prepared in case of any wildlife encounters," the Conservation Officer Service reported.

"While such attacks are rare, a highly-motivated cougar desperate for food is more likely to attack a human. The COS would like to emphasize that the victim took the right steps in the event of such an encounter and fought back against the cougar, which likely saved his life."