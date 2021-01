© Reuters/Mike Segar



Former Democratic presidential candidate and millionaire Andrew Yang has landed himself in controversy after comparing the pro-Palestinian Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement to "fascist" anti-Jewish campaigns.In a Friday article for Jewish news outlet Forward, Yang, who is running for New York City mayor, detailed some of his policies for the Jewish community - including his personal stance on the BDS movement.before claiming the movement - which works specifically to boycott the State of Israel in support of Palestinian rights -he wrote.Yang's casual and eyebrow-raising comparison quickly drew criticism on social media, including from some members of the Jewish community.Jewish Currents contributing writer Alex Kane called Yang's wordsand claimed the politicianOne Jewish tweeter questioned whether Yang realizedwith his comment, while others called Yang's view "disappointing and ignorant," Another person said she was "happy" to buy from Jewish businesses, reminding Yang thatshe wrote Linda Sarsour, the controversial former executive director of the Arab American Association of New York, wrote to Yang, "I hope that you speak to Palestinian New Yorkers. This comparison is absolutely outrageous & false. It's also dangerous."Others were less surprised, with one Twitter user claiming that when she met Yang in New Hampshire during his failed 2020 presidential campaign, he refused to give "a straight answer" on his opinion of the BDS movement."When a friend of mine, also Palestinian, asked him hard questions re funding Israeli occupation he responded 'why would we reduce it?'" she alleged.Yang's mayoral campaign has already run into a number of other controversies, including after comments he made about how difficult it was to live in Manhattan in a two-bedroom apartment during the pandemic.Ironically,last month after he controversially tweeted,