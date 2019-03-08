© CBS News

New York businessman and Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang believes his "tranformational" universal basic income proposal - which would give every American over the age of 18 a $1,000 stipend each month - is not part of a socialist platform.Yang told CBS News he's not concerned his proposal could become an easy political target for Republicans eager to denounce socialism and government giveaways because he believes the monthly stipends would invigorate America's capitalist economy.The little-known Manhattan entrepreneur is hoping the issue will set him apart from the rest of the candidates in the crowded Democratic primary field, the most diverse in U.S. history. Although his name recognition across the country is dwarfed by those of other contenders in the race, Yang told CBS News his campaign raised nearly $600,000 in February.