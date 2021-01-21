One of the main pitches that the Joe Biden campaign made during the 2020 election was that he would reunite the country. The words "unity" and "healing" have been touted around more than a McDonald's slogan. The premise is that Donald Trump as a divisive figure damaged the country to the point where it's going to take Joe Biden of all people to fix it. However, Joe Biden has stated he plans to sign an executive order to end Donald Trump's 1776 Commission. Trump had created that initiative to counter the New York Times' 1619 Project and its use in education.
Back in July of last year, I wrote about senators pushing to keep federal funding away from the 1619 project. It was a wise move then, and it's still a wise move to move away from the nonsense that exists within it. We should be teaching people actual history, not historical fiction that reads like anti-American propaganda. The origins of these theories have always been rooted in nonsense from people who despise the very country they live in - like Derrick Bell Jr., one of Barack Obama's professors at Harvard and one of the people at the roots of critical race theory.
Make no mistake though. Critical race theory, whose major themes are the concepts of white privilege, internalized racism, intersectional theory, and institutional racism, is a system of thought that is divisive by its nature. There is no way to unite a country if this becomes prevalent thought. There's not really an issue with it being published - nonsense is published all the time. The issue is the idea of the federal government teaching it uncritically as truth. Since Joe Biden is willing to be a doormat for such extreme thought, it is up to American citizens to stand up to this nonsense and fight back against it.
A gentleman named Christopher F. Rufo proclaims that he is announcing a new coalition of legal foundations and private attorneys to wage a proverbial war in the courts against these ideas. Rufo is the head of the center on wealth and poverty at the Discovery Institute. If the response to the announcement is any indication, there is a desire to battle the critical race theory indoctrination, and it's worth fighting. The fact is that Joe Biden was already part of an administration that enabled this nonsense back when he was Barack Obama's vice president. I would argue that's when all of the racial divides started growing instead of healing, and those who egg this process on treat critical race theory almost as their religion, almost the same way I treat Christianity as a Christian.
There was a time in America when we held the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. close to our hearts. The idea of a country that rejected classifications and pigeonholing based on one's ethnicity in exchange for unity under the American flag was prevalent. Critical race theory is like a cancer on the American soil. Since the government is not going to help us, people like Christopher Rufo are going to have to battle in the courts to get it out of our government. As for those of us who are normal citizens, we need to stand up for the truth that we are all created equal under the watchful eye of our maker. If we don't, there will be no healing and no unity. Just a bunch of empty slogans that exist only to reflect how much we ignored the words of wiser men.
Micah Curtis is a game and tech journalist from the US. Aside from writing for RT, he hosts the podcast Micah and The Hatman, and is an independent comic book writer. Follow Micah at @MindofMicahC