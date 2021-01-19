© AP/Scott Applewhite



The Republican Party Central Committee in Carbon County, Wyoming, has censured Rep. Liz Cheney for voting to impeach President Trump, asThe censure resolution passed in a unanimous vote by the 45-member central committee. It included"Our representative did not represent our voice," said Carbon County GOP Chairman Joey Correnti IV, who presented the resolution to the central committee at a Saturday meeting where the vote took place.​The resolution also declared that aAccusations of ballot fraud and election irregularities were the basis for the Jan. 6 pro-Trump rally that became a deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol, temporarily halting the Electoral College vote count that affirmed President-elect Joseph R. Biden's victory.The censure is the latest blow to Ms. Cheney, a member of the House Republican leadership team and the daughter of former Vice President Richard B. Cheney.