Cheney
© AP/Scott Applewhite
House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-WYO)
The Republican Party Central Committee in Carbon County, Wyoming, has censured Rep. Liz Cheney for voting to impeach President Trump, as support for the one-time rising GOP star crumbles in her home state.

The censure resolution passed in a unanimous vote by the 45-member central committee. It included a demand that Ms. Cheney appear before the committee to explain her actions.

"Our representative did not represent our voice," said Carbon County GOP Chairman Joey Correnti IV, who presented the resolution to the central committee at a Saturday meeting where the vote took place.

The resolution condemns Ms. Cheney for conduct described as defying the will of most Wyoming Republican voters and joining in a rushed impeachment that did not examine all the facts and denied Mr. Trump due process.

​The resolution also declared that a "vocal majority of Wyoming Republicans recognize there were significant irregularities" in the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Accusations of ballot fraud and election irregularities were the basis for the Jan. 6 pro-Trump rally that became a deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol, temporarily halting the Electoral College vote count that affirmed President-elect Joseph R. Biden's victory.

The censure is the latest blow to Ms. Cheney, a member of the House Republican leadership team and the daughter of former Vice President Richard B. Cheney.