Iran urged the United Nations' nuclear watchdog to avoid publishing "unnecessary" details on Tehran's nuclear program, state TV reported Sunday, a day after Germany, France and Britain said Tehran has "no credible civilian use" for its development of uranium metal.The report quoted a statement from Iran's nuclear department that asked the International Atomic Energy Agency to avoid publishing details on Iran's nuclear program that may cause confusion.in the international community, the statement said. It did not elaborate.On Saturday, Germany, France and Britain pressed Iran to back off its plan to develop uranium metal, calling it "the latest planned violation" of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. The goal of the deal is to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear bomb, something Iran insists it does not want to do."Iran has no credible civilian use for uranium metal," they said in a joint statement. "The production of uranium metal has potentially grave military implications."Tehran has long suspected that result of the inspections by the agency have leaked and caused further problems for Iran.Iran reacted to the European statement Sunday saying Iran informed the U.N. nuclear watchdog nearly two decades ago of its plans for the "peaceful and conventional" production of uranium metal. It also saidLater on Sunday Iran's foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a tweet"JCPOA is alive because of Iran and not E3," said Zarif in the Tweet.the U.S. from Iran's nuclear deal, in which Tehran had agreed to limit its uranium enrichment in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions. After the U.S. then ramped up sanctions, Iran gradually and publicly abandoned the deal's limits on its nuclear development.President-elect Joe Biden, who was vice president when the deal was signed during the Obama administration, has said he hopes to return the U.S. to the deal.The 2015 Iran nuclear deal capped Iran's low-enrichment of uranium to 300kg, setting back the time needed to produce a weapons-grade bomb.