Citing the 'toxic political environment' in New York, the National Rifle Association announced it will initiate bankruptcy proceedings, to cheers from Democrats. The NRA wants to move to Texas and continue operating from there.Exuberant gun control advocates, such as Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-California) — freshly promoted to the House Homeland Security Committee — cheered the headlines announcing the NRA's move to file for bankruptcy on Friday.This was a not-so-veiled reference to the charges pressed in August 2020 by the state's Attorney General Letitia James, who accused the NRA of misusing funds and described them as a "terrorist organization" and "criminal enterprise."James, a Democrat, reacted to Friday's announcement by declaring that the NRA's "claimed financial status has finally met its moral status: bankrupt."It is unclear how James intends to accomplish that, however, as the NRA has filed its petitions in the federal bankruptcy court in Dallas, Texas. The group says its employment and operations should remain unchanged pending the proceedings, with the headquarters remaining in Fairfax, Virginia for the time being.The NRA says it will propose a plan for "payment in full of all valid creditors' claims" and expects to uphold commitments to "employees, vendors, members, and other community stakeholders."Meanwhile, Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, reacted to the announcement by tweeting it out and adding, "Welcome to Texas — a state that safeguards the 2nd Amendment."The Second Amendment says "the right of the People to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed," and is part of the Bill of Rights added to the US Constitution in 1791.The NRA was founded 80 years later, by Union officers seeking to improve marksmanship skills found lacking during the recent Civil War. Its first president was General Ambrose Burnside.