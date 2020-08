© Brendan McDermid | Reuters



New York Attorney General Letitia James on Thursday announced that the state is seeking to dissolve the National Rifle Association in a lawsuit that accuses the leadership of the flagging nonprofit of diverting millions of dollars for their own personal use.The suit was filed in New York county in the New York State Supreme Court. At a press conference announcing the suit, James said the NRA was "a breeding ground for greed, abuse, and brazen illegality."The New York lawsuit involves allegations of civil, not criminal, violations. But James said that the investigation was ongoing and "if we uncover any criminal activity, we will refer it to the Manhattan district attorney."D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine announced nearly simultaneously on Thursday that the district was suing the NRA Foundation, alleging that the foundation allowed its funds "to be diverted from charitable purposes and wasted to prop up the NRA in impermissible ways."The suit continues a long-running battle between the state and the gun-rights group, which has been chartered in New York since 1871.James, who is a Democrat, threatened to investigate the NRA's nonprofit status during her campaign for attorney general and likened the group in 2018 to a " terrorist organization ."The lawsuit claims that the group had a $27.8 million surplus in 2015, which declined by about $64 million by 2018, putting the group $36 million under water.The trips to the Bahamas cost $500,000, according to the lawsuit. Over the past two years, LaPierre also spent $3.6 million on travel consultants and several million dollars on private security for himself and his family, the suit alleges.In a statement, LaPierre defended his stewardship of the NRA, and said the suit was "an affront to democracy and freedom.""We're ready for the fight. Bring it on," he said.The other former and current executives named in the suit are Woody Phillips, the former treasurer and chief financial officer; Joshua Powell, LaPierre's former chief of staff; and John Frazer, the corporate secretary and general counsel.The suit also details what it alleges was a nefarious relationship between the NRA and its former advertising firm, Ackerman McQueen. The two groups acrimoniously parted ways last year, after which the NRA sued Ackerman McQueen over its billing practices and Ackerman McQueen countersued, alleging defamation.The suit alleges that Ackerman McQueen participated in a scheme in which it would pay for the expenses of the members of the NRA leadership and pass those expenses through to the gun-rights organization without detailing exactly what it spent the money on.According to the lawsuit, in 2017 and 2018, Ackerman McQueen spent $70 million on such "out-of-pocket expenditures" and "public relations and advertising" that concealed entertainment and travel spending by NRA executives, including the personal hair and makeup for Susan LaPierre.Asked about the case, Trump said on Thursday that the NRA should move to Texas, where it could lead a "beautiful life." He said the lawsuit was a "terrible thing."