Open up, & don't worry, in the end we will make them eat their fines".

Today - Friday 15th January - over 50,000 restaurants are planning to open, an act of mass civil disobedience against "anti-Covid" lockdown measures which have massively hurt the restaurant business, especially small family-owned businesses.Spreading through social media under the hashtag #IoOpro ("I am opening"),Italain opposition MP Vittorio Sgarbi has backed the movement, saying in an interview Italy's government is already facing internal conflict and crisis , an early election is a possibility., when hundreds of restaurant owners gathered to protest the lockdowns:That's what "Covid Positive" is all about.To follow the progress of this movement we recommended following Robin Monotti and the It's Time to Rise accounts on twitter and other platforms.If you know of any other good accounts to follow, or planned protests, post them below and we will add them to list here.