Indonesian rescuers dug through mud Wednesday as they scrambled to find survivors from weekend, as the death toll rose to 21 and 19 others were listed as missing.A landslide struck the village of Sumedang in West Java Saturday night, followed hours later by a second that engulfed rescuers digging for survivors."We are still stepping up efforts to find their bodies," she added.Fatal landslides and flash floods are common across the Indonesian archipelago, where seasonal downpours are frequent and relentless.In September last year, at least 11 people were killed in landslides on Borneo island, while a few months earlier landslides in Sulawesi killed dozens.Indonesia's disaster agency estimates that 125 million Indonesians -- nearly half the country's population -- live in areas at risk of landslides.Source: AFP