At least 11 people have died after heavy rain triggered landslides in western Indonesia.Two landslides struck in quick succession in the village of Cihanjuang in Cimanggung District, Sumedang Regency in West Java Province on 09 January 2021.According to the country's disaster authority BNPB, the first landslide occurred around 16:00 and the second at around 19:30 local timeAt least 14 houses were severely damaged or buried. One bridge was destroyed and roads wiped out.Emergency workers helped evacuate residents from affected areas., including Garut Regency.