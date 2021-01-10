Landslide in Cimanggung District,
© BPBD Sumedang Regency
Landslide in Cimanggung District, Sumedang Regency, West Java Province, Indonesia, 09 January 2021.
At least 11 people have died after heavy rain triggered landslides in western Indonesia.

Two landslides struck in quick succession in the village of Cihanjuang in Cimanggung District, Sumedang Regency in West Java Province on 09 January 2021.

According to the country's disaster authority BNPB, the first landslide occurred around 16:00 and the second at around 19:30 local time. BNPB blamed heavy rainfall and unstable soil conditions for the landslides.



At least 14 houses were severely damaged or buried. One bridge was destroyed and roads wiped out.

Emergency workers helped evacuate residents from affected areas. The second landslide struck when search and rescue teams were still working in the area and at least 2 rescue personnel are among the dead. BNPB believe many people are still buried in subsequent landslide. Further severe weather is hampering rescue efforts.

BNPB said heavy rain has caused flooding in other areas of the province, including Garut Regency.