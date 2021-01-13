Earthquake off Indonesia
© Volcano Discovery
Date & time: 12 Jan 2021 18:17:40 UTC - 14 hours ago
Local time at epicenter: Wednesday, 13 Jan 2021 3:17 am (GMT +9)
Magnitude: 6
Depth: 56.0 km
Epicenter latitude / longitude: 2.94°S / 136.94°E (Nederlands Nieuw-Guinea, Indonesia)