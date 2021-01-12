The dangerous, evil, all-powerful, fascist, Nazi dictator Donald Trump has been voted out of office and censored, as is tradition for evil dictators."We are living through scary times indeed under the rule of this fascistic tyrant," said worried CNN reporter Zeeke Chambers at a time when zero journalists or dissenters have been silenced, jailed, or executed by this administration.He will not be able to remain in office and win multiple sham elections enabling him to rule unchecked for as long as he pleases.The peaceful democrats in power have vowed to pursue Trump, his family, and his friends to the ends of the earth and destroy their lives forever, as democrats love to do.At publishing time, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook were praised for their sweeping power grabs and unprecedented suppression of freedom in a coordinated effort against Trump and all of his supporters.