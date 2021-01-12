trump dictator
The dangerous, evil, all-powerful, fascist, Nazi dictator Donald Trump has been voted out of office and censored, as is tradition for evil dictators.

"I never thought I'd live to see the day where America is ruled by a dictator!" said concerned American Kelly Lampler. "But at least now he's a dictator that has been effortlessly silenced online!"

"We are living through scary times indeed under the rule of this fascistic tyrant," said worried CNN reporter Zeeke Chambers at a time when zero journalists or dissenters have been silenced, jailed, or executed by this administration.

Like many dictators before him Trump will only serve one term as President. The President has acknowledged he must leave office and has agreed to an orderly transition on January 20th. He will not be able to remain in office and win multiple sham elections enabling him to rule unchecked for as long as he pleases.

"A defining characteristic of dictators is how they lose elections and make claims highlighting that the election process is rigged," explains Harvard election scholar Maggie Schultz. "This is all straight from the history books and exactly what happened with Stalin, Mao, and Hitler!"

According to sources, the dangerous Nazi will be peacefully retiring to Florida and holding the occasional rally, as dictators love to do. The peaceful democrats in power have vowed to pursue Trump, his family, and his friends to the ends of the earth and destroy their lives forever, as democrats love to do.

At publishing time, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook were praised for their sweeping power grabs and unprecedented suppression of freedom in a coordinated effort against Trump and all of his supporters.