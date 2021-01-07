© AFP/Noel Celis



Temperatures in the Chinese capital plunged to their lowest for more than five decades on Thursday (Jan 7), as Beijing was hit by gale-force winds and bitter conditions.The cold reading was the lowest since 1966, when temperatures in the city fell to minus 27.4 degrees Celsius.Thousands took to social media to complain about the city's weather, with the hashtags "How cold is this winter?" and "Beijing's temperature reaches the lowest since 1966" both trending topics on Weibo and garnering a collective 240 million views.Yet there was no snow and little ice on Thursday, as the atmosphere over the city was extremely dry.The last time temperatures fell to this level, the founder of communist China Chairman Mao was at the helm, and about to embark on the ten-year Cultural Revolution - a decade-long period of social and political chaos that also quashed political rivals.