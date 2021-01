© David Bonanno



with one town receiving 100 millimetres in just an hour.

More than 100mm of rain fell in one hour in Ingham

more than 122mm fell in just one hour

Parts of north Queensland have been hit by massive downpours in the aftermath of ex-Tropical Cyclone Imogen,for people in parts of the Peninsula, North Tropical Coast and Tablelands is now in place.A severe thunderstorm warning was issued at 6:33pm for the south-east, Cherbourg, Logan and parts of Ipswich, Somerset, Scenic Rim, South Burnett, Toowoomba, Lockyer Valley and Brisbane council areas.The storms are likely to produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours.A more general severe thunderstorm warning is also current for the south-east coast and parts of the Peninsula, North Tropical Coast and Tablelands, Central Highlands and Coalfields, Central West, Wide Bay and Burnett and Darling Downs and Granite Belt districts.BOM forecaster Pieter Claassen said early on Wednesday the system sitting near the coast near Ingham was weakening."It is ... drifting slowly south over the next few days, so the focus of rainfall will shift south over the next few days," he said."So Townsville down to the central coast including Mackay as well — it does weaken slightly so we may not see the totals we have seen in the last couple of days, but still some high falls are possible."He said it was possible for conditions to re-intensify by the end of the week."Potentially more around the Townsville coast over the weekend," he said.The Flinders Highway between Townsville and Charters Towers was likely to close at the Macrossan Bridge at Sellheim, north-east of Charters Towers.The Burdekin River was lapping the base of the bridge at midday and the Charters Towers local disaster management group said it expected the road could be closed for at least three days.Charters Towers Mayor Frank Beveridge said the river had been rising steadily and warned of lengthy delays."We're asking members of the community to exercise caution when driving, not only in relation to flooding but in relation to potholes and other debris that may be scattered on the road," he said.Cr Beveridge said the region had received good soaking rain that graziers would welcome.Queensland Fire and Emergency Service state coordinator Brian Cox said flash flooding had been a significant risk."We're asking people not to be complacent," he said."This system is not going to go away."Whilst it's moved off the coast of Townsville, we're still expecting over the next few days to have rain pockets of intensity."We've still got the effects of that system dumping a hell of a lot of water."There have been 103 calls for help since Sunday.There were two rescues, one swift-water rescue near Innisfail on Tuesday night and another further south near Blencoe Falls, where a car became swamped between two creeks.(Read more here