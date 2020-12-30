massive 100mm of rainfall in an hour

More than 60 roads across Queensland have been closed off due to major flooding caused by a super storm which saw some some regions collect 100mm of water.The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast wet and wild weather for the east coast of Australia with increased rainfall in Queensland, New South Wales, ACT, Victoria and Tasmania.The rain has caused major headaches for those trying to travel along 64 different roads in Queensland, which have flooded from a trough which moved up from Northern NSW.'It was very isolated, places up the road got closer to 40mm and some places even less nearby. The chance of exceeding that rainfall amount is one per cent each year.'He warned that the trough that came from northern NSW still hasn't passed and more storms and rain are to be expected on Wednesday.RACQ spokeswoman Clare Hunter issued an urgent warning to all motorists to be careful and not to drive through floods.'While the rainfall is welcome in many parts of the region we need to reiterate the dangers of flooded roads, so again we're urging drivers to never to drive through flood waters,' she said.'Our RACQ LifeFlight choppers have conducted two dramatic rescues already this week to save the lives of people stranded by flood water and we don't want to see anyone else putting themselves at risk.'Throughout the week there is at least a 70 per cent chance of rain in Brisbane ahead of the New Year.The trough is lingering in the state's north with Terrey Hills and Mona Vale experiencing minor flooding on Tuesday.Shower and storms are expected to continue throughout the week across the state.Victoria is also set for a rainy week with the mercury set to reach 28C on New Year's Day.Festivities will also be low key in Melbourne - where the New Year's Eve fireworks have been cancelled.Tasmania has a tiny trough lingering over it which is bringing some light rain but will have a seemingly dry New Year's Day.They will however have a 70 per cent chance of rain on New Year's Eve.