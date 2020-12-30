Earth Changes
Major flooding in summer caused by super storm closed 64 roads across Queensland, Australia - 4 inches of rain in an HOUR
Daily Mail
Wed, 30 Dec 2020 12:35 UTC
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast wet and wild weather for the east coast of Australia with increased rainfall in Queensland, New South Wales, ACT, Victoria and Tasmania.
The rain has caused major headaches for those trying to travel along 64 different roads in Queensland, which have flooded from a trough which moved up from Northern NSW.
In Paget near Mackay, a massive 159mm of rain fell in 24 hours while Trafalgar Station was drenched with 136mm.
'We did have some exceptional rainfall and storms in the evening,' meteorologist James Thompson said.
'It was a super rare event, we had some pretty significant warnings out for that one.
'It was very isolated, places up the road got closer to 40mm and some places even less nearby. The chance of exceeding that rainfall amount is one per cent each year.'
RACQ spokeswoman Clare Hunter issued an urgent warning to all motorists to be careful and not to drive through floods.
'While the rainfall is welcome in many parts of the region we need to reiterate the dangers of flooded roads, so again we're urging drivers to never to drive through flood waters,' she said.
'Our RACQ LifeFlight choppers have conducted two dramatic rescues already this week to save the lives of people stranded by flood water and we don't want to see anyone else putting themselves at risk.'
Throughout the week there is at least a 70 per cent chance of rain in Brisbane ahead of the New Year.
In New South Wales, the state will be welcoming the New Year with temperatures 10 degrees below the December average with rain expected.
The trough is lingering in the state's north with Terrey Hills and Mona Vale experiencing minor flooding on Tuesday.
Darling Downs, a farming region, welcomed a massive 100mm of rainfall in an hour compared to last year's dry weather.
Shower and storms are expected to continue throughout the week across the state.
Victoria is also set for a rainy week with the mercury set to reach 28C on New Year's Day.
Festivities will also be low key in Melbourne - where the New Year's Eve fireworks have been cancelled.
Tasmania has a tiny trough lingering over it which is bringing some light rain but will have a seemingly dry New Year's Day.
They will however have a 70 per cent chance of rain on New Year's Eve.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- 57,000 wildfires this year in the US - About 10 million acres burned
- Major flooding in summer caused by super storm closed 64 roads across Queensland, Australia - 4 inches of rain in an HOUR
- The gold clad woman and the story of the silk road revealed in ultra-high-status Roman burial in London's Spitalfields
- Huge landslide hits residential area after large amounts of precipitation in southern Norway, 10 hurt, 26 unaccounted for
- Lockdowns could continue into SUMMER 2021 even with mass vaccination campaign - UK gov report
- Lawsuit claims facial recognition AI sent the wrong man to jail
- Months after Twitter shadow-bans RT, Putin signs law to fine & block social media giants that censor Russian media sources
- Footage shows massive multiple-vortex waterspout off Israel
- Mask mandates: Do they work? Are there better ways to control covid-19 outbreaks?
- Pence disagreed with Gohmert on Electoral College before lawsuit
- REVEALED: Putin's secret plan to unleash deadly Ebola SUPER-VIRUS on West, exclusively 'leaked' to conspiracy-loving UK media
- Yet another gaffe: Joe Biden slips and refers to Kamala Harris as 'President-elect'... saying 'quiet part' out loud'?
- Coronavirus "Jab & Go!" airline pushes vaccine gimmick to promote summer flights
- Russian scientist working on COVID-19 vaccine plummets to death in St. Petersburg
- McConnell blocks unanimous consent request to increase stimulus checks to $2,000
- Egg on their faces: 10 Climate alarmist predictions for 2020 that went horribly wrong
- CDC issues new guidelines, launches probe after 1000s negatively-affected following COVID-19 vaccination
- Nashville bomber officially identified as Anthony Warner, DNA samples match human tissue found at blast site
- H.G. Wells' Dystopic Vision Comes Alive With the Great Reset Agenda
- "Lockdown kills": LBC radio host argues 'public is being scared into backing another lockdown'
- Lockdowns could continue into SUMMER 2021 even with mass vaccination campaign - UK gov report
- Months after Twitter shadow-bans RT, Putin signs law to fine & block social media giants that censor Russian media sources
- Pence disagreed with Gohmert on Electoral College before lawsuit
- REVEALED: Putin's secret plan to unleash deadly Ebola SUPER-VIRUS on West, exclusively 'leaked' to conspiracy-loving UK media
- Yet another gaffe: Joe Biden slips and refers to Kamala Harris as 'President-elect'... saying 'quiet part' out loud'?
- McConnell blocks unanimous consent request to increase stimulus checks to $2,000
- "Russian hacking": NATO PsyOp revealed in new book
- Forever pandemic: Spain's PM says herd immunity not the goal - third wave coming
- 'Interviews with over 400 officials & 5000 pages of documents': Pentagon pushes back against Biden's whining that transition is obstructed
- Donald Trump's martial-law talk has military on red alert
- Pennsylvania certified results for president are found in error: The error is twice the size of the difference between candidates
- California clearly violated election law; votes are invalid
- Iran's government delays implementation of law ordering a ramping up of nuclear program
- Gallup Poll: President Trump is most admired man in 2020
- 'Dozens' of House members to challenge Electoral College results, Rep. Brooks says
- Russia expels Bulgarian diplomat in retaliatory action following accusations of spying
- Nord Stream 2 work in Germany is complete: 'We won't do US bidding, even if Biden is in charge', FM Maas says
- Law's Ahab: Weissmann makes the case for a Trump self-pardon
- Evidence of foreign influence in 2020 election: Nevada secretary of state caught sending voter data list to Pakistani firm linked to ISI
- House overrides Trump veto of defense bill
- Lawsuit claims facial recognition AI sent the wrong man to jail
- Mask mandates: Do they work? Are there better ways to control covid-19 outbreaks?
- Coronavirus "Jab & Go!" airline pushes vaccine gimmick to promote summer flights
- Russian scientist working on COVID-19 vaccine plummets to death in St. Petersburg
- CDC issues new guidelines, launches probe after 1000s negatively-affected following COVID-19 vaccination
- Nashville bomber officially identified as Anthony Warner, DNA samples match human tissue found at blast site
- "Lockdown kills": LBC radio host argues 'public is being scared into backing another lockdown'
- Rare Russia-US collaboration cracks drug smuggling network
- Are micro-aggressions really a human rights violation?
- Saudi women's rights activist sentenced to nearly 6 years
- Oregon Governor 'threatens to seize woman's kids' for keeping salon open during lockdown; salon owner suing
- Laptop repair store owner who discovered Hunter Biden's emails sues Twitter for defamation
- Save us, Big Brother! Ever-shifting Covid-19 guidance is designed to make you beg for dictatorship
- 72% of Republicans see Trump as a model for party's future
- Lockdown: A deadly, failed experiment
- Best of the Web: Frank Capra's Defense of Humanity: Cinema Considered as a Moral Institution
- Heroes: Top 10 'anti-woke' celebrities who held their ground in 2020's cancel culture wars
- Best of the Web: Nashville blast: Lone bomber or false-flag attack?
- Improvised explosive device kills 3 French soldiers in Mali
- Best of the Web: Scamdemic: More under-60s died on UK roads last year than those with no underlying conditions from coronavirus
- The gold clad woman and the story of the silk road revealed in ultra-high-status Roman burial in London's Spitalfields
- H.G. Wells' Dystopic Vision Comes Alive With the Great Reset Agenda
- Why Russia saved the United States from itself
- Mound in Iran could be ancient ruined Achaemenid-era castle
- Largest circular tomb in the ancient world that belonged to Emperor Augustus to open
- Ancient European hunters carved human bones into weapons for 'cultural reasons'
- Unipolar vs Multipolar: The death of McKinley and the loss of America's soul
- Celtic gold coin hoard from time Boudicca was at war with the Romans discovered
- Evidence for a massive paleo-tsunami at ancient Tel Dor, Israel
- Pompeii 'street food shop' emerges from the ashes with some food still in pots
- Ancient DNA tells new story of Caribbean's first people
- America's prehistoric Clovis people made tools only during 300-year period at time of climatic upheaval
- Sweet-toothed Canaanites imported exotic food from India and Southeast Asia to Israel 3,600-years ago
- Discovery of 66 new Roman Army sites gives more clues about one of the empire's most infamous conflicts
- Stories about the Pleiades may date back 100,000 years
- Early humans may have hibernated to weather harsh winters
- Today's China espionage scandals revive the Gouzenko Hoax that unleashed the Cold War
- Mummified baboons hint at mysterious civilization of Punt
- History of Israeli tech domination
- Flashback: The top five rigged US presidential elections
- Egg on their faces: 10 Climate alarmist predictions for 2020 that went horribly wrong
- DNA on and off functions controlled by using light
- Beautiful new emerald-green mineral discovered in rock sample from mine in Cornwall
- Samples of asteroid Ryugu 'chips like charcoal', Japanese mission finds
- New fossil suggests pythons originated in Europe 48 million years ago
- Mysterious asteroid the size of a dwarf planet is lurking in our solar system
- NASA: Recent "Greening Earth" has had strong cooling effect on land
- Alien hunters discover mysterious signal from Proxima Centauri
- Korean artificial sun sets new world record of 20-sec-long operation at 100 million degrees
- Key mechanism behind biggest earthquakes that can trigger mega-tsunamis discovered
- More evidence lockdowns don't work
- France, China developing biologically engineered supersoldiers: report
- Bumble bees lacking high-quality habitat have higher pathogen loads
- Christmas trees can stay green because of a photosynthetic short-cut
- Pair of brown dwarfs found in the constellation Ophiuchus
- Interarm blood pressure difference linked to greater death risk
- 7 billion-year-old stardust is oldest material found on Earth
- Psychopathic traits may have distinct neurobiological correlates in youth
- Plants can be larks or night owls just like us says new research
- Best of the Web: New study shows mask mandates had zero effect in Florida or nationwide, but the lie continues
- 57,000 wildfires this year in the US - About 10 million acres burned
- Major flooding in summer caused by super storm closed 64 roads across Queensland, Australia - 4 inches of rain in an HOUR
- Huge landslide hits residential area after large amounts of precipitation in southern Norway, 10 hurt, 26 unaccounted for
- Footage shows massive multiple-vortex waterspout off Israel
- Record cold hits the Russian Arctic coast
- Cold-temperature record smashed in Utsjoki, Finnish Lapland
- Landslide during heavy rain claims 13 lives at mine in Papua New Guinea
- Deadly floods strike again in Uvira, DR Congo
- Best of the Web: Strong 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits central Croatia - Second quake in 2 days - UPDATE: At least seven killed
- Shallow M5.7 earthquake reported off Oregon coast
- Noctilucent clouds almost completely missing over Antarctica
- Evacuations after floods and landslides in Madeira, Portugal - up to 6 inches of rain in 24 hours
- Record snowfall in New York State - many towns had over 20 inches of snowfall in a day
- Volcano erupts on southwestern Japan island, alert level raised
- Very shallow M5.2 earthquake hits Croatia, buildings damaged
- Shallow M6.8 earthquake strikes off Chile, no tsunami risk
- Severe storm and floods in Saudi Arabia
- Icy roads wreak havoc as cars skid out of control in Ankara, Turkey
- 'Ferocious animal' attacks children, spreads panic among residents in Upper Egypt
- Monkey sneaks into home and viciously attacks 5-month-old baby in Malaysia
- 'Sonic boom' sends people into a tizzy in Chandigarh, India
- Video captures meteor fireball blazing over Texas
- Bright meteor fireball streaks over England
- Meteor fireball falls from the sky north of Sandpoint, Idaho
- Asteroid bigger than the Statue of Liberty will fly past Earth on Christmas Day, NASA says
- Meteor fireball lights up sky over Alabama
- Best of the Web: HUGE meteor fireball lights up southern China's dark morning skies
- Meteor fireball recorded over the Netherlands, observed as far away as Scotland
- 'Loud booms' in Austin, Texas lead to 911 calls but no explanation
- 'Explosion' heard across North Staffordshire, Stoke-on-Trent, UK
- Southwestern Idaho doorbell camera catches reported meteor explosion
- People across Ohio valley report loud, mysterious boom
- Bright meteor fireball over São Paulo, Brazil
- Meteor fireball streaks over Minnesota
- Stunning meteor fireball over the Atlantic Ocean
- Meteor fireball over Goiás, Brazil
- Meteoric majesty: Geminids provide spectacular celestial fireworks display
- Bright meteor fireball captured over eastern France
- 'Loud boom' heard in southern Tennessee likely a meteor
- Mysterious fireball spotted in skies over Morecambe, England explained by experts
- Best of the Web: Actual science: University of Florida researchers find no asymptomatic or presymptomatic spread of Coronavirus
- Scientists scramble to identify culprit behind covid vaccine allergic reactions
- Doctor reportedly has severe allergic reaction to Moderna COVID vaccine
- A brilliant analysis of vaccination, by Richard Moskowitz, MD and homeopath
- EPM301: The synthetic & patented cannabis compound 'more potent than CBD & THC'
- Did you know you have a second brain?
- New class of antibiotics active against a wide range of bacteria discovered
- Sex-specific Alzheimer's treatment found to benefit males but not females
- Top German virologist casts doubt on fears of new 'highly contagious' UK Covid-19 strain
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Nuremberg Code and Mandatory Vaccinations
- Flashback: Pfizer to pay £50m after deaths of Nigerian children in drug trial experiment
- Tennessee nurse passes out on camera minutes after taking COVID-19 vaccine
- COVID-19 testing scandal deepens
- Coronavirus vaccine era
- Radiation from wireless devices may cause breast cancer, new study shows
- WHO (finally) admits PCR tests create false positives
- Coronavirus vaccine: why it's important to know what's in the placebo
- Direct cellular interaction between nervous and immune systems discovered
- Pfizer to assess report about 'potential serious allergic reaction' to Covid-19 vaccine after Alaska health worker is hospitalized
- Flashback Best of the Web: Herd immunity: Flawed science and mass vaccination failures
- The 'F Scale': Theodore W. Adorno's 'authoritarian personality' revisited
- Have we got it all wrong? Depression as a survival strategy
- SOTT Focus: Psychopathy and the Origins of Totalitarianism
- The 16 facial expressions most common to emotional situations worldwide
- Researchers could induce illusions on demand
- How close is too close?
- Dissenting voices: Finding courage to speak against your assailant
- 'Collective traumatic experience': People report more anger and sadness in their dreams during pandemic
- The perfect fictional psychopath: We Need to Talk About Kevin
- Alexander Solzhenitsyn: Live not by lies
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Navigating The Chaos
- The individual solution to avoiding totalitarianism
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Impenetrable Fortress of Thoughtitude: When Belief Trumps Truth
- Both sides of the brain help adults learn a new language says study
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Brainwashing Is Easy, Thinking Isn't
- Hypnosis experts cast doubt on famous psychological experiments
- Why, as a neurosurgeon, I believe in free will
- Best of the Web: How the MEAN psychologists got us to comply with coronavirus restrictions
- Tactics: The psychology behind the Trump-Biden debate interruptions
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Our Place in the Cosmos, and Why the New Atheists Are Wrong
- Best of the Web: Ex-CIA boss Brennan says Pentagon's declassified UFO videos are 'eyebrow-raising,' advises 'to keep an open mind'
- Jeremy Corbell interviews author of piece on former Israeli Space Program Director, professor Haim Eshed's UFO revelations
- Best of the Web: 'Fast Movers' and Transmedium Vehicles - The Pentagon's Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force
- 'Humanity not yet ready' - Aliens asked not to be revealed says former head of Israel's Space Program
- Best of the Web: Leaked photo surfaces of purported unidentified aerial phenomena
- Jet on approach to UK airport almost collides with mystery object, shocking report finds pilots had 'no time to act'
- Another Chicago Mothman sighting? USPS employee reports seven-foot-tall, red-eyed creature at O'Hare International Airport
- The Phenomenon: New UFO documentary
- 'UFO' seen being 'followed through sky' by mysterious orbs in Japan
- Were ghosts caught on film at Gettysburg Civil War memorial?
- Eyewitness in Odessa, Ukraine: 'I filmed UFO over the Black Sea'
- UFO response protocol sent to Japanese military after Pentagon video release
- Mysterious lights in South Carolina sky spark UFO debate
- Unexplained lights seen in night sky above Largs, Scotland
- 'The seventh observable': An examination of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena from a scientific perspective
- Missing 411? TV producer Terrence Woods vanished while filming on The 'Gold Rush' franchise for Discovery
- Pentagon forming task force to investigate military's UFO encounters
- 'Barbaric' horse killings put French countryside on alert
- "The CIA simulated UFO abductions in Latin America as psychological warfare experiments" says Dr. Jacques Vallée in latest book
- Best of the Web: Investigations task force possible after more cattle mutilations in eastern Oregon
- Flashback: Democrats warn we shouldn't reopen the country until we can be safe from Trump getting credit for a good economy
- Fisher-Price is woke! Releases 'My First Peaceful Protest' playset with house you can actually burn down
- San Francisco gets its very own mystery monolith... sorta
- Clever American disguises self as transgender Middle Easterner in hopes of receiving more COVID aid
- Jupiter and Saturn issued fines for not obeying social distance rules
- Sci-Fi fan surprised to learn he hates strong female characters
- It's over: In blow to Biden transition, Trump reveals he has obtained the Darksaber
- California mulling tax on breathing
- Tom Curse: Tom Cruise Covid rant - star warns Mission: Impossible crew they're 'f***ing gone' if they break rules on set
- Flashback: 'You're a piece of sh*t and I hope everyone like you dies,' says Biden to Democratic voter in stirring call for party unity
- Newsom issues double stay-at-home order where you have to stay in a smaller house inside your original house
- Help at last! House relief bill will provide free 'going out of business' signs to small business owners
- Santa HACKED! 138,000 kids suddenly added to nice list in middle of night
- Adolf Hitler wins election in former German colony
- White Witch Whitmer casts spell on Michigan: Always winter and never Christmas
- US government prepares for next pandemic
- Biden's all-female communications team won't tell nation what's wrong: "Nation should already know!"
- Biden's dogs have told pet psychic that their master 'will be a great president'
- Staffers crying over Jordan Peterson book cured by forcing them to read Jordan Peterson book
- Pro tip from The Bee: Skip the Black Friday deals and hold out for the next peaceful protest
Quote of the Day
Many Euro-Atlantic states deny or reject their own roots, including their Christian roots which form the basis of Western civilization. In these countries, the moral basis and any traditional identity are being denied - national, religious, cultural, and even gender identities are being denied or relativized. There, politics treats a family with many children as juridically equal to a homosexual partnership; faith in God is equal to faith in Satan. Many people in European countries are actually ashamed of their religious affiliations and are frightened to speak about them. Their leaders then try to force this model onto other countries. I am deeply convinced that this leads to the degradation and primitivization of culture globally, including deeper demographic and moral crises in the West.
Recent Comments
And yet, Joe Bribem is already talking about re-joining the Paris Agreement and many, many other climate initiatives and Americans seem willing to...
So what is in the basement?
Oh, did I offend you? I don't care. Here, listen while I offend you again.
The masks do work, they most definitely remind all the television programmed sheeple to remain in constant fear every time they step outside their...
If you think this Covid bullshit hoax is going to go away peacefully, now might be a good time to wake up! The parasites are spending millions...