Two tornadoes touched down in Tehama County on Monday afternoon, causing tree and power line damage but no fatalities, according to the National Weather Service.The first tornado hit the western edge of Corning at 1:34 p.m., said Idamis Del Valle, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sacramento. The centrifugal force knocked down a large oak tree, took down power lines and damaged a barn.Another tornado touched down less than 10 miles away in the town of Vina at around 2:40 p.m., meteorologists said. It touched down in an open field and no damages were reported.according to National Weather Service records.The tornadoes touched down amid thunderstorms and heavy rain across the region. Meteorologists issued several tornado warnings throughout the afternoon after NWS radar indicated that storm clouds were beginning to rotate, Del Valle said.