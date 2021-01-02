Patrick Byrne
© Steven Ferdman/Getty
Former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne dropped a teaser on Twitter on New Year's Day.

According to Patrick he learned this morning, on New Year's Day, that he learned something very important from a certified forensic document examiner about certain ballots in certain counties in a certain state. Byrne says they are going to lynch every politician involved in this scheme. Starting with a certain governor and Secretary of State.

Patrick followed up that the information must go through the lawyers before it is released. Later today Patrick released photos from the Fulton County Warehouse where the ballots were stored. However, those ballots were reportedly tampered with as we reported earlier.

NOW WE HAVE THE EVIDENCE OF CRIMINAL ACTIVITY!

According to Patrick Byrnes the Fulton County Georgia ballots recorded in the 2020 election were identified before the corrupt gang of Georgia officials picked them up and shredded them. According to Byrnes samples were also taken. The Georgia election gang has some major explaining to do.

Patrick Byrne, Founder of Overstock.com and now member of the Trump team who is attempting to prove the massive fraud across the country released some shocking news moments ago in a series of tweets.


It should be noted: These photos of the ballots were posted earlier last month from inside the same warehouse.


And then there is video! Rented Enterprise moving vans were filmed pulling up to the warehouse and began loading up. This video was posted on December 15th. Byrnes says he has more video from this week where more ballots are being shipped out of a warehouse.

The description on the video says: Armed Trafficking of Ballots from election Prep Center to Sheriff Ted Jackson's Office. The trucks were filmed leaving the warehouse in Atlanta and then are later filmed at Sheriff Ted Jackson's Office.

The investigative journalists EVEN POSTED A MAP of the area in question!!
ballot map
© Unknown
Georgia ballot map