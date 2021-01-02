© WBTV

An unidentified flying object spotted in the evening sky over Leeward Oahu prompted witnesses to call 911 on Tuesday.The sighting happened about 8:30 p.m.In a one video a woman can be heard saying, "Something is in the sky. What is that?"Misitina Sape told Hawaii News Now she captured the image at 8:26 p.m. near Haleakala Avenue in Nanakuli.Not long after, a woman named Moriah spotted what looked like the same object passing over Princess Kahanu Estates."I look up and then I was like oh s***!," she said. "I started calling my husband and them because they were all in the garage. I was like hey. Come look up there. See if you see what I see. They all said yea!"The 38-year-old says she's never really been a believer in UFOs, but the bright blue object had them so intrigued they jumped in the car and started following it.The journey ended less than three miles from where it began. She says they stopped the car on Farrington Highway in front of the Board of Water Supply building after the object appeared to drop into the ocean."We called 911," Moriah said, "For have like one cop or somebody for come out and come check em out."While officers were on scene Moriah says they spotted a second light.They lost sight of the object after it passed over a nearby mountain.Thursday morning we asked Honolulu police if investigators figured out what fell in the water. A spokesperson told us they didn't have any information.Meanwhile, FAA spokesperson Ian Gregor said the agency received a report from police Tuesday night about a possible plane down in the area "but had no aircraft disappear off radars. And no reports of overdue or missing aircraft."Although Moriah's had a couple days to think about it, she says she's still baffled by what she saw."To this day I don't know," she said laughing. "If you guys can find out what it was, I like know, you know?"