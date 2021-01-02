Detailed Findings
The American public is deeply concerned about the spread of false information and are particularly concerned about COVID-19-related misinformation.
- More than eight in ten (83%) say they are concerned about the spread of false information, and a majority (54%) report being very concerned.
- Eighty percent are specifically concerned about the spread of false information about the coronavirus and vaccines.
- More than two-thirds are concerned both that the information they receive on social media is not accurate (69%), and also about foreign interference in social media (67%).
- In a "knowledge test," where respondents were given 10 true or false statements about historical events, most Americans correctly answered questions about past events (e.g., the moon landing, Barack Obama's birthplace, and 9/11), yet show more ambiguity on recent events.
- Specifically, a plurality of Americans (40%) believe it is true that COVID-19 was created in a lab in China - more answered true than false. There is no indication this is true.
Comment: Yes, that is wrong. It was more likely made in a lab in the US. See:
- Moreover, fewer than half (47%) are able to correctly identify that this statement is false: "A group of Satan-worshipping elites who run a child sex ring are trying to control our politics and media." Thirty-seven percent are unsure whether this theory backed by QAnon is true or false, and 17% believe it to be true.
- Nearly half (47%) believe the majority of protests this summer were violent, while just 38% correctly indicated that this is a false statement.
- Both partisanship and education play a role in belief of these events. Both Democrats and college-educated Americans answered more statements correctly than Republicans, Independents, or those without a college degree.
- Thirty-nine percent of Americans agree there is a deep state working to undermine President Trump - another tenet of QAnon. This belief is driven primarily by Republicans and FOX News viewers (a majority of both groups agree with this), though nearly half of white men and rural residents (49% each) agree as well.
- However, many more accept the results of the 2020 presidential election (69%) and want to see a peaceful transition to the Biden administration in January (70%).
- A similar number to those who would like to see a peaceful transition are also worried about political violence over the next four years (73%).
- Three-quarters (74%) of Americans agree that masks are an effective tool to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Though majorities of both Democrats and Republicans agree with this statement, Democrats are significantly more likely to do so (90% agree vs. 61% of Republicans).
- Nearly two-thirds (64%) feel there should be a law in their state requiring mask use in public, at all times. The partisan gap is even wider on a mask mandate, though: 85% of Democrats are in favor, compared to 45% of Republicans.
- A majority (59%) disagree that COVID-19 is no more of a serious threat than the flu. Almost all demographic groups (gender, age, educational attainment, religion, etc.) disagree with this statement. Only Republicans and FOX News viewers are evenly split on whether or not COVID-19 is more serious than the flu.
Comment: This just shows that the majority of respondents, regardless of political affiliation, are idiots. Rather than assessing 'misinformation', what's really being tested here is how effectively people are hoovering up media talking points without interference from their own thinking.
Most Americans are unwilling to point fingers at a specific group of people for being more susceptible to believing conspiracy theories. Majorities say "all equally" when asked about different ages, racial/ethnic groups, partisans, or people of different education levels.
- However, there are a few exceptions. Compared with the general public, younger people (18-34) say in larger numbers that older people are more likely to believe conspiracy theories, while more older people (age 55+) say the same about younger people.
- A plurality of Democrats (44%) say Republicans are more likely to believe conspiracy theories; in comparison, most Republicans (55%) say "all equally."
- People with college degrees are more likely to say that those who did not go to college are more susceptible to believing conspiracy theories (41% say this, compared to 19% of those without degrees and 26% overall).
Comment: Once again, the bastions of truth are "disturbed" by the number of people who don't believe their lies. We suppose it would be disturbing for NPR to get undeniable evidence that they suck at their jobs.
