Observers map for event 8167-2020
The American Meteor Society (AMS) received 37 reports (event 8167-2020) about a meteor fireball seen over GA, KY, MD, NC, NJ, OH, SC and VA on Tuesday, December 29th 2020 around 00:29 UT.

Two videos were uploaded to the AMS website.

Credit: Jason Sewell.


Credit: Natalie Jones.