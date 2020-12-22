O:H header
At the end of World War II, after witnessing the atrocities of the Nazi concentration camps and forced human experimentation, some pre-eminent doctors of the time were brought together to come up with a code of ethics in human medical experimentation, to make sure nothing like this ever happens again. Informed consent, the core of the Nuremberg Code, has rightly been viewed as the protection of subjects' human rights, and while it was never written into law, it came to influence the creation of the Universal Declaration on Bioethics and Human Rights by the United Nations.

With the looming threat of mandatory vaccinations on the horizon, these documents become all the more vital and important for every citizen to be aware of their rights and what one can do in the face of medical tyrrany. On this episode of Objective:Health, we discuss the Nuremberg Code, the Universal Declaration on Bioethics and Human Rights and how these documents are more pertinent now than ever before.


