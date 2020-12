© Rex Features



Early humans could have hibernated to survive harsh winters like some modern animals do, researchers have suggested.Scientists came to the conclusion after examining fossilised human remains found in a cave burial chamber known as Sima de los Huesos - or the "Pit of Bones" - at the Atapuerca archaeological site near Burgos in northern Spain Using microscopes and CT scanning, the academics discovered thatThe researchers - Juan-Luis Arsuaga, who heads the Atapuerca Foundation, and Antonis Bartsiokas, of Democritus University of Thrace in Greece - acknowledge that the "notion that humans can undergo a hypometabolic state analogous to hibernation may sound like science fiction".However, in a paper published in the December issue of the journal L'Anthropologie , they point out thatSpeaking to The Guardian , Patrick Randolph-Quinney, a forensic anthropologist at Northumbria University, Newcastle, said: "It is a very interesting argument and it will certainly stimulate debate.The Sima de los Huesos site has been excavated annually since 1983 and 5,500 human skeletal remains have been unearthed there to date, according to the Atapuerca Foundation website