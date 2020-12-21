© Royal Thai Army



Thailand's Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) reports that the strong northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand caused further heavy rain and strong winds in southern provinces from 16 December, resulting in floods and landslides.with most of them in Narathiwat Province (28,836 household affected), and others in Pattani (2,304) and Yala (863 households). Over 400 people in Narathiwat have evacuated their homes and moved to evacuation centres.Pattani Airport recorded 149.2 mm of rain and Yala 114.3mm during the same period. Yala recorded 100.7 mm and Narathiwat 142.1mm the following day.One person died after heavy rain caused a landslide which buried a house in Betong district of Yala Province.As of 21 December DDPM reported that flood waters had receded in most areas, although some areas of Narathiwat remain flooded from previous floods of early December.