Europe's "beyond exceptional" week of snow also sunk south impacting North Africa — large areas of both Morocco and Algeria have registered heavy and disruptive out of season accumulations.

Here was the scene in the northern Algerian city of Tlemcen Sunday, Dec. 6:

"A lot of snow" has also been hitting Algeria's Djurdjura Mountains this month:


Even the Sahara Desert received a rare early-December dumping, creating stunning scenes of sand and snow in Ain Safra, Naama - among other places:

Disruptive snow has been falling in Morocco, too.

The below tweet is of elementary school children trekking to their place of learning in the small town of Imouzzer Marmoucha, Boulemane Province:
The northern Moroccan city of Ifrane also received heavy snow this week.

Located in the Middle Atlas Mountains, Ilfrane (also spelled Ilfran) is no stranger to winter snowfall, but the sheer volume here combined with the fact its still only early-December makes this a rare event:


