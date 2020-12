Europe's "beyond exceptional" week of snow also sunk south impacting North Africa —Here was the scene in the northern Algerian city of Tlemcen Sunday, Dec. 6:"A lot of snow" has also been hitting Algeria's Djurdjura Mountains this month:Even the Sahara Desert received a rare early-December dumping, creating stunning scenes of sand and snow in Ain Safra, Naama - among other places:Disruptive snow has been falling in Morocco, too.The below tweet is of elementary school children trekking to their place of learning in the small town of Imouzzer Marmoucha, Boulemane Province:The northern Moroccan city of Ifrane also received heavy snow this week.Located in the Middle Atlas Mountains, Ilfrane (also spelled Ilfran) is no stranger to winter snowfall,(Read more here