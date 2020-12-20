Society's Child
If only they'd listened to Greta: World Economic Forum mocked for comparing CLIMATE CHANGE ON VENUS with that on Earth
RT
Sun, 20 Dec 2020 18:24 UTC
"We can learn a lot about climate change from Venus, our sister planet," read an article on the website of the World Economic Forum (WEF) this week. According to the post, new scientific modeling has revealed that, for much of its history, Venus had surface temperatures similar to those of present-day Earth, complete with oceans, rain, and even snow.
That all changed when continuous volcanic eruptions spewed enough carbon dioxide into the atmosphere to make the planet the scorching, uninhabitable wasteland it is today.
Massive volcanic eruptions, which occur here on Earth every 20 to 30 million years, could do the same to our planet, the WEF article warned, permanently altering our planet the way fossil fuel consumption never could.
That's not to say man-made climate change doesn't exist here on Earth - which, unlike Venus, we're pretty sure has been habitable (and inhabited) for some time.
But such predictions are apocalyptic, and to a legion of online commenters, undermined the WEF's argument that humanity needs to urgently move to a zero-carbon economy to survive global warming - all part of the post-coronavirus 'Great Reset' envisioned by the organization and its supporters in politics.
"If only Planet Venus would have listened to the scoldy truant teen," conservative pundit Stephen Miller tweeted, in an apparent reference to Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, whose crusade against fossil fuels dominated headlines last year.
While cataclysmic volcanic eruptions could possibly undo any carbon tax, vehicle ban, or 'Green New Deal' passed here on Earth, the WEF's article did not discount the effects of man-made climate change - it simply didn't mention it.
Should that happen, the WEF already has its eyes on the Moon, and predicts a 'gold rush' in the coming decades, as companies and governments set out to strip the barren space-rock of its precious thorium, uranium, and helium.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- The Gyre Widens
- Tackling the infrastructure and unemployment crises: The 'American System' solution
- Simple math shows Biden claims 13M more votes than there were eligible voters who voted in 2020 election
- Trump lashes out at 'dumbest' ex-adviser Bolton after CNN interview about 'appalling' idea to rerun election under martial law
- Leaked recording bolsters case for dismissal of US charges against Julian Assange
- Trump downplays impact of hack, questions whether Russia is involved
- Michigan House votes to repeal 1945 emergency law used by Whitmer to issue coronavirus orders
- If only they'd listened to Greta: World Economic Forum mocked for comparing CLIMATE CHANGE ON VENUS with that on Earth
- Shallow magnitude 6.3 earthquake jolts Aomori Prefecture area in Japan
- Pandemic migration underway: Londoners fleeing latest covid lockdown measures
- Today's China espionage scandals revive the Gouzenko Hoax that unleashed the Cold War
- An end to alternate news media?
- 2020 turned out to be an 'annus horribilis'
- FBI says Swalwell had sexual relationship with Chinese spy Fang Fang
- Darwinism, storytelling, and the futurist ET myth
- It's over: In blow to Biden transition, Trump reveals he has obtained the Darksaber
- Victory in the war on woke: Judges' landmark ruling in case of mother who called trans woman 'he' on Twitter means freedom of speech does includes the 'right to offend'
- Flashback: Pfizer to pay £50m after deaths of Nigerian children in drug trial experiment
- Environmental disasters across world in 2020
- More evacuated as floods worsen in Terengganu, Malaysia
- The Gyre Widens
- Tackling the infrastructure and unemployment crises: The 'American System' solution
- Simple math shows Biden claims 13M more votes than there were eligible voters who voted in 2020 election
- Trump lashes out at 'dumbest' ex-adviser Bolton after CNN interview about 'appalling' idea to rerun election under martial law
- Leaked recording bolsters case for dismissal of US charges against Julian Assange
- Trump downplays impact of hack, questions whether Russia is involved
- 2020 turned out to be an 'annus horribilis'
- FBI says Swalwell had sexual relationship with Chinese spy Fang Fang
- 'Inspired by Nazi Germany?' Andrew Yang eviscerated after backing digital vaccine certificates
- Caitlin Johnstone: Secret, invisible evidence of Russian hacking is not actually evidence
- John Kerry reveals Biden's devotion to radical 'Great Reset' movement
- Trump reportedly met with Powell and Flynn in Oval Office - discussed deploying military, naming Powell as special counsel on election fraud
- Sensitive US military equipment given to local forces in Afghanistan goes missing
- Biden to seek talks with Venezuela's Maduro in reversal of Trump plan
- Best of the Web: 'Serious criminality' by UK's MI6 abroad, as tribunal reveals agency is also free to break UK law
- UK's Manchester police fail to record one-fifth of crimes, Home Sec Patel blames Mayor
- Best of the Web: Ruthless UK government places a third of its population under EVEN STRICTER lockdown for Christmas
- Web records show SolarWinds hacker broke into US cable firm and Arizona county
- Who is provoking whom? US Navy says Russia 'threat to peace' as Moscow switches on system designed to spot naval invasions
- The Grey Lady backtracks: NY Times retracts key parts of 2018 'Caliphate' podcast, reassigns terrorism reporter
- Michigan House votes to repeal 1945 emergency law used by Whitmer to issue coronavirus orders
- If only they'd listened to Greta: World Economic Forum mocked for comparing CLIMATE CHANGE ON VENUS with that on Earth
- Pandemic migration underway: Londoners fleeing latest covid lockdown measures
- An end to alternate news media?
- Victory in the war on woke: Judges' landmark ruling in case of mother who called trans woman 'he' on Twitter means freedom of speech does includes the 'right to offend'
- Intersectional vaccines: Citing top 'medical ethicist', NYT suggests the elderly NOT be vaccinated first because they are 'too white'
- The populist American powder keg is primed but will it be lit?
- 340+ Nigerian schoolboys freed after abduction claimed by Boko Haram militants
- SOTT Focus: Why This Campaign of Terror?
- Maintaining and expanding the ban on critical race theory
- Covid vaccine certificates could lead to 'global identity document' used for all aspects of life, human rights NGO warns
- Wokestradamus? Parody Twitter account 'Titania McGrath' perfectly predicted the latest social justice battles
- Harmful? FDA now investigating after multiple allergic reactions to Pfizer COVID vaccine reported across US
- 2020: The Year we Sold Our Liberties For a Medical Tyranny
- Pensioner who toured schools with world's largest Smurf toy collection exposed as sick child rapist
- Will Tommy Tuberville back Mo Brooks in overturning Electoral College decision?
- Suspicious? Dominion warned memory cards might need to be prematurely removed from voting machines
- Maricopa County Board of Supervisors refuses to comply with subpoenas to turn over Dominion voting machines for audit
- WaPo-CNN pundit Zakaria losing it: Projection-laden rant claims Russia 'hacked our minds'
- Best of the Web: About time: France detains modelling agent Jean-Luc Brunel in Jeffrey Epstein inquiry - UPDATE: Brunel charged with rape
- Today's China espionage scandals revive the Gouzenko Hoax that unleashed the Cold War
- Mummified baboons hint at mysterious civilization of Punt
- History of Israeli tech domination
- Flashback: The top five rigged US presidential elections
- Evolution of market economy in Ancient Greece revealed in pollen study
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Picking Matthew Ehret's Brain: How Darwinism Took Over the World, and Why Ertugrul Is Awesome
- New parts of Herod's palace revealed, including 300-seat personal theater
- Why China is NOT your enemy (and what really controls Canada and the US deep state)
- New evidence that Neandertals buried their dead
- Hidden network of Amazonian villages discovered by archaeologists
- Adapt 2030: Overlapping cycles of the ages, floods and civilization
- Neanderthal Y chromosome is much closer to modern humans than thought
- SOTT Focus: Plague of Liars: Nuremberg Code Outlaws Forced Medical Procedures, Which INCLUDES Mandatory Vaccinations
- Best of the Web: The Nuremberg Tribunal: 75 years later and still the basis for humanity's survival
- Impacts of cyclical climate change on human history revealed in new Cahokia study
- Ancient humans deliberately voyaged to Japanese Islands suggest new study
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with Rod Dreher: How to Survive the Coming Soft Totalitarianism
- Putin expels the oligarchs
- Early human landscape modifications discovered in Amazonia
- Researchers offer new theory on Venus figurines
- Darwinism, storytelling, and the futurist ET myth
- What's behind the mysterious, earth-shaking boom of the 'Seneca Guns'?
- Modern Iceland: Colder, more ice than any other time in the last 8000 years except the 1800s
- Scientists achieve long-range quantum teleportation
- Proof-of-concept study paves way for growing human organs
- Radio emissions may have been detected from exoplanet
- FDA approves genetically altering pigs, to potentially make food, drugs, and transplants safer
- NASA Hubble telescope tracks dark storms on Neptune behaving oddly
- A new toy for Big Brother: This satellite can peer inside buildings, day or night
- Parting gift from 2020? NASA warns FIVE asteroids headed this way
- Ryugu asteroid samples prove to be beyond Japan's scientists' expectations
- Child's bones buried 40,000 years ago solve a longstanding Neanderthal mystery
- Humans may not be the only species to domesticate others
- Researchers synthesise a psychedelic that could treat depression without hallucinations
- Study finds mass extinctions of Earth's land animals follow a cycle
- New super highway network discovered in the Solar System
- Evidence of Ice Age cycles found in tiny ocean fossils
- New species of whale discovered off the coast of Mexico
- Flawed paper behind Covid-19 testing faces being retracted, after scientists expose its ten fatal problems
- Astronomers detect gigantic x-ray bubbles stretching out above and below the Milky Way
- Shallow magnitude 6.3 earthquake jolts Aomori Prefecture area in Japan
- Environmental disasters across world in 2020
- More evacuated as floods worsen in Terengganu, Malaysia
- UK weather: Landslides and flooding after half a month's rain falls in one day
- Impressive light pillars recorded over Tyumen in Western Siberia
- New Hampshire snow totals from December 17 storm - 4 feet for Danbury, almost record-breaking
- Snowfall tally at Alyeska Ski Resort in Alaska at 260 inches - 8 feet more than last season
- Forest guard, volunteer die in elephant attack in Tamil Nadu, India - 3 such deaths for the state in 2 days
- Huge sandstorm and storms hit Santa Rosa, Argentina
- Tropical Storm Vicky brings heavy rains to Philippines, leaves at least 5 dead - record-breaking 21st storm for the season
- Huge waterspout filmed at Sdot Yam Beach, Israel
- Super cyclone Yasa slams Fiji bringing floods & landslides, wind gusts up to 214 MPH - 4 reported dead (UPDATE)
- Pit bull terrier fatally attacks man visiting friends in Joliet, Illinois
- Gigantic waterspout filmed off Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: N. Hemisphere record snow explained by bigger flakes: The gaslight
- 30,000 tremors have rocked Antarctica since the end of August, scientists say
- 5.5 magnitude earthquake causes landslides in Arequipa, Peru
- Roof of athletic dome collapses from heavy snowfall in Binghamton, New York
- The Nor'easter dropped almost 4 feet of snow on this Vermont town
- "Outrageous" snowstorm breaks all-time records across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast
- 'Loud booms' in Austin, Texas lead to 911 calls but no explanation
- 'Explosion' heard across North Staffordshire, Stoke-on-Trent, UK
- Southwestern Idaho doorbell camera catches reported meteor explosion
- People across Ohio valley report loud, mysterious boom
- Bright meteor fireball over São Paulo, Brazil
- Meteor fireball streaks over Minnesota
- Stunning meteor fireball over the Atlantic Ocean
- Meteor fireball over Goiás, Brazil
- Meteoric majesty: Geminids provide spectacular celestial fireworks display
- Bright meteor fireball captured over eastern France
- 'Loud boom' heard in southern Tennessee likely a meteor
- Mysterious fireball spotted in skies over Morecambe, England explained by experts
- Meteor fireball recorded blazing over Ontario, Canada
- Mystery 'boom' heard over Bath, England in early morning hours
- Ground shaking, loud explosion reported across Escambia County, Florida
- Loud boom heard across central New York state apparently a meteoroid
- Bright meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea on December 2
- Falling meteor causes fireball, flash of light over parts of Ontario
- Mysterious, loud 'boom' shakes North Okanagan, British Columbia residents
- Meteor fireball sighted by 90 observers over Germany
- Flashback: Pfizer to pay £50m after deaths of Nigerian children in drug trial experiment
- Tennessee nurse passes out on camera minutes after taking COVID-19 vaccine
- COVID-19 testing scandal deepens
- Coronavirus vaccine era
- Radiation from wireless devices may cause breast cancer, new study shows
- WHO (finally) admits PCR tests create false positives
- Coronavirus vaccine: why it's important to know what's in the placebo
- Direct cellular interaction between nervous and immune systems discovered
- Pfizer to assess report about 'potential serious allergic reaction' to Covid-19 vaccine after Alaska health worker is hospitalized
- Flashback Best of the Web: Herd immunity: Flawed science and mass vaccination failures
- Remdesivir is a scam like Tamiflu
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Vaccine Shenanigans
- CNN: 'Don't be alarmed' if people start dying after taking the vaccine
- Study identifies thousands of preventable deaths caused by heart disease and stroke during COVID-19 pandemic
- Coincidence? Brandy Vaughan, Big Pharma whistleblower and outspoken critic of vaccines found dead by her ten-year-old son
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Coming Biosecurity State UPDATE: Banned from YouTube within one hour!
- 'Mystery' illness puts hundreds in hospital in Andhra Pradesh, India
- COVID vaccine hesitancy widespread, even among medical professionals
- Public needs to prep for vaccine side effects
- Fauci: Case count to decline after inauguration day
- The 16 facial expressions most common to emotional situations worldwide
- Researchers could induce illusions on demand
- How close is too close?
- Dissenting voices: Finding courage to speak against your assailant
- 'Collective traumatic experience': People report more anger and sadness in their dreams during pandemic
- The perfect fictional psychopath: We Need to Talk About Kevin
- Alexander Solzhenitsyn: Live not by lies
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Navigating The Chaos
- The individual solution to avoiding totalitarianism
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Impenetrable Fortress of Thoughtitude: When Belief Trumps Truth
- Both sides of the brain help adults learn a new language says study
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Brainwashing Is Easy, Thinking Isn't
- Hypnosis experts cast doubt on famous psychological experiments
- Why, as a neurosurgeon, I believe in free will
- Best of the Web: How the MEAN psychologists got us to comply with coronavirus restrictions
- Tactics: The psychology behind the Trump-Biden debate interruptions
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Our Place in the Cosmos, and Why the New Atheists Are Wrong
- Chimps pare down their social circle in later years
- How the brain recognises objects
- Neuroscience can help us understand why free will is real
- Best of the Web: Ex-CIA boss Brennan says Pentagon's declassified UFO videos are 'eyebrow-raising,' advises 'to keep an open mind'
- Jeremy Corbell interviews author of piece on former Israeli Space Program Director, professor Haim Eshed's UFO revelations
- Best of the Web: 'Fast Movers' and Transmedium Vehicles - The Pentagon's Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force
- 'Humanity not yet ready' - Aliens asked not to be revealed says former head of Israel's Space Program
- Best of the Web: Leaked photo surfaces of purported unidentified aerial phenomena
- Jet on approach to UK airport almost collides with mystery object, shocking report finds pilots had 'no time to act'
- Another Chicago Mothman sighting? USPS employee reports seven-foot-tall, red-eyed creature at O'Hare International Airport
- The Phenomenon: New UFO documentary
- 'UFO' seen being 'followed through sky' by mysterious orbs in Japan
- Were ghosts caught on film at Gettysburg Civil War memorial?
- Eyewitness in Odessa, Ukraine: 'I filmed UFO over the Black Sea'
- UFO response protocol sent to Japanese military after Pentagon video release
- Mysterious lights in South Carolina sky spark UFO debate
- Unexplained lights seen in night sky above Largs, Scotland
- 'The seventh observable': An examination of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena from a scientific perspective
- Missing 411? TV producer Terrence Woods vanished while filming on The 'Gold Rush' franchise for Discovery
- Pentagon forming task force to investigate military's UFO encounters
- 'Barbaric' horse killings put French countryside on alert
- "The CIA simulated UFO abductions in Latin America as psychological warfare experiments" says Dr. Jacques Vallée in latest book
- Best of the Web: Investigations task force possible after more cattle mutilations in eastern Oregon
- It's over: In blow to Biden transition, Trump reveals he has obtained the Darksaber
- California mulling tax on breathing
- Tom Curse: Tom Cruise Covid rant - star warns Mission: Impossible crew they're 'f***ing gone' if they break rules on set
- Flashback: 'You're a piece of sh*t and I hope everyone like you dies,' says Biden to Democratic voter in stirring call for party unity
- Newsom issues double stay-at-home order where you have to stay in a smaller house inside your original house
- Help at last! House relief bill will provide free 'going out of business' signs to small business owners
- Santa HACKED! 138,000 kids suddenly added to nice list in middle of night
- Adolf Hitler wins election in former German colony
- White Witch Whitmer casts spell on Michigan: Always winter and never Christmas
- US government prepares for next pandemic
- Biden's all-female communications team won't tell nation what's wrong: "Nation should already know!"
- Biden's dogs have told pet psychic that their master 'will be a great president'
- Staffers crying over Jordan Peterson book cured by forcing them to read Jordan Peterson book
- Pro tip from The Bee: Skip the Black Friday deals and hold out for the next peaceful protest
- Utah man hopes monolith is aliens structure but deep down knows it's just a publicity stunt
- California building wall to stop sane people from leaving
- Politicians officially exempt from lockdown rules because lizard people can't catch COVID
- Gov. Whitmer refuses to throw Ring Of Power back into fires Of Mount Doom
- Girlfriend keeps referring to herself as 'wife-elect' despite no official confirmation from boyfriend
- First Covid vaccine trial participant gives it the thumbs up
Quote of the Day
Knowledge is of no value unless you put it into practice.
Recent Comments
Rukmini Callimachi is not just anybody. Her Wikipedia page omits the fact that her step father was Mihai Horia Botez, a Soviet dissident from...
Looking at the names of those four IMFers I suspect if you subscribe to the Jerusalem Post, donate to the ADL and sing the praises of Israel,...
Because so many pollies, judicial, and intel operatives are compromised by China, China has received very little push back except for Trump’s...
Back when America was a constitutional republic, such rulings (which are now commonplace) would have shut down these tyrannical efforts by...
"Biden's victory was officially sealed by the US Electoral College earlier this week. " Fuck RT. Too bad that it's the 'go to' outlet for this...
Comment: Noting like a bad analogy to fool the masses. The history of Venus is likely far different than the accepted narrative.