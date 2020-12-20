JANUARY

Storms, flash floods, landslides affect lives of millions of people around worldThe year 2020 saw many environmental disasters that have fueled climate change and vice versa across the world, including tropical storms, hurricanes, landslides, and deadly floodings caused by heavy rains.Thousands of people have been killed and millions of more have been displaced due to these disasters as well as states of calamity announced in different countries.The following are the major global environmental disasters of 2020 compiled by Anadolu Agency:Jan. 1:- Flash floods in Jakarta, Indonesia in the early hours of the first day of 2020 afterJan. 14:- At leastJan. 20:- Taal Volcano in the Philippines affects nearly 400,000; authorities declare a state of calamity in Batangas, Cavite provinces.Jan. 27:displace more than 30,000 others in southeast Brazil.Feb. 3:- Pyroclastic flows reach 900 meters (3,000 feet) southwest of the crater, while ash and smoke spew 7,000 meters (2,300 feet) after a volcanic eruption in Japan's Mt. Shindake.Feb. 5:- At leastFeb. 9:- Swarms of deadly desert locusts, accelerated by climate change, enter Uganda after ravaging parts of Kenya and causing food shortages.Feb. 11:- The worst of Storm Ciara abates in central Europe after near-hurricane winds have battered the region while Scandinavian countries, as well as Switzerland, France, Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Germany continue to experience downpours and high winds.Feb. 28:- Rivers overflowed cause widespread flooding in Iran's Lorestan province after heavy rain on Feb. 24 leaves roads damaged, bridges destroyed and numerous villages cut off.March 3:that also causes major damage to buildings, roads, bridges, utilities, and businesses.March 6:. The floods destroy over 800 houses, damage 23 roads and 17 bridges, and nearly 500 acres of agricultural land.March 17:- More than 3,000 houses, as well as 6,600 hectares of farms, are swept away by floods in Tanzania's Coast region.March 19:- A strong storm in the southern Mersin province of Turkey destroys tens of thousands of almond trees.March 23:- More thanthat also leave many people in 28 districts in need of relief food.April 7:- The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) warns that much of southern England and Wales will be hit by high levels of air pollution in the month.April 10:- Indonesia's Anak Krakatau volcano, between Java and Sumatra islands in Lampung province, erupts, spewing ash columns up to 500 meters (1,640 feet) above the craters.April 20:- Authorities inover the past weeks.April 26:- Thousands of people are displaced and affected by flooding and mudslides in Arusha and Kilimanjaro regions, northern Tanzania, over the last past days.May 2:- A dam partially collapses due to heavy rain in eastern Uzbekistan, affecting 70,000 people. The waters wash away hundreds of houses.May 6:May 15:- Heavy rainfall caused by Typhoon Vongfong in Samar Island in the Philippines destroys homes and displaces over 140,000 people.May 21:May 27:June 9:- An eruption at Sangay Volcano in Ecuador's Amazon region leaves several cities covered in ash.June 16:June 23:- Three Gorges Dam in China, the world's largest dam, is at risk of collapse amid historic floods that also put more than 400 million people's lives at risk.June 25:- A huge cloud of Saharan dust moves from Africa over the Atlantic Ocean and darkens the skies over parts of the Caribbean.as monsoon storms hit the country.- Torrential rains, defined by the country's meteorological agency as "once-in-50-years," hit Japan's Nagasaki.July 2:July 10:July 13:- Tens of thousands of residents are left without electricity as a severe storm and heavy rain hits western Russia, forcing a state of emergency to be declared in Saratov's St. Petersburg area.July 22:, more than 100 animals, including 11 one-horned rhinos, also die at Kaziranga park in Assam state.July 26:caused by monsoon rains and an onrush of river waters from upstream India.Aug. 1:Aug. 7:- At leastAug. 8:- The Sinabung volcano on Indonesia's Sumatra Island erupts spewing ash and smoke 2,000 meters (6,600 feet) above its crater.Aug. 10:- The first typhoon of the season lands in South Korea and is on its way northeast.Aug. 12:Sept. 4:Sept. 12:Sept. 16:- Hurricane Sally makes landfall on the US Gulf Coast, bringing life-threatening flooding to parts of the Florida panhandle and Alabama.Sept. 20:- At least three people die in hurricane-like "medicane" (Mediterranean hurricane) storm that hits Greece.Sept. 29:- Turkey's largest city Istanbul is hit by hail and heavy rain, causing floods and disrupting traffic.Oct. 13:Oct. 14:Oct. 23:Oct. 28:- Vietnam mobilizes at least 250,000 troops and 2,300 vehicles to combat Typhoon Molave, the "worst storm" facing the country in at least two decades.Oct. 30:- One person dies due to a partial tsunami in Izmir's coastal district of Seferihisar following aNov. 9:- At least 3,300 homes in Napier, New Zealand are hit by floods, landslides and power outages caused by theNov. 10:Nov. 11:- Seasonal Deyr rains, which hit Somalia between October and December, seriously affect the lives of roughly 73,000 people.Nov. 15:- The number of- Hurricane Iota, labeled as a Category 4 and "extremely dangerous", make landfall on Nicaragua's coast.Nov. 24:Dec. 1:- Cyclone Gati which makes landfall in late September dissipates but rains from the deadly storm continue to pound different towns.Dec. 3:- Record-breaking rainfall hit the Croatian city of Split, causing traffic chaos and flooding homes and businesses as 118.8 mm (4.6 inches) of rain is registered by the country's meteorological department.Dec. 4:- Floods caused by heavy rains displace more than 3,000 people in Malaysia.Dec. 5:- A massive hailstorm accompanied by heavy rain and drastic temperature drop hit Lebanon's capital Beirut and the surrounding suburbs.Dec. 7:Dec. 9:- Heavy rain-caused flooding continues to negatively affect lives in several provinces ofDec. 10:- Italy's historic city of Venice is left partly underwater after a flood defense system does not work on time due to a mistaken weather forecast.