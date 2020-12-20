There is more heavy rain for western parts of the UK, with flood warnings and alerts still in place.Caravans were evacuated and drivers rescued after parts of the UK saw half a month of rainfall in one day.On Saturday, a delivery van driver had to be rescued from flood water at Newbridge on Usk in Wales.And on Friday night, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to a caravan site on the border with Devon after water breached flood defences.Rescuers checked 50 caravans to see if the people inside were alright and they helped 18 people leave the site, some were rehoused due to the danger posed by the weather.The local council said residents of the town were being warned to stay away from the site."While the landslip does not pose any risk to properties, there remains the possibility for further movement at the site and it is imperative that members of the public continue to stay away," a spokesman said."The council has been in urgent discussions with the Welsh government following the event and options are now being considered for securing the site."These covered Keswick Campsite, parts of the River Fowey, River Lynher, River Ouse, River Severn, River Tamar, River Torridge and River Wye, as well as Washford River., meaning flooding is possible and people should be prepared.Natural Resources Wales has five flood warnings and 15 flood alerts, mainly covering the south of the country.Sky News weather producer Chris England said: "Early showers in the South and West will become more widespread on Sunday morning, although some eastern parts may well stay dry and sunny."Showers will continue in most areas for a time in the afternoon, extending into more of the east, but Ireland and central and southern Britain will see the showers fading, as more general rain moves into the West Country. Northwest Scotland can expect some prolonged rain to"Monday will bring prolonged rain across most parts from the South West, with clearer skies and a few showers following, but northwest Scotland probably won't see more than a scattering of showers."