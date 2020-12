© Xinhua/Attila Volgyi via Getty Images



In an effort to protect traditional Christian values amid the world's rapidly evolving mores, lawmakers in Hungary amended the definition of family in its constitution Tuesday to stipulate that a mother is a woman, and a father is a man,. The ninth amendment to Hungary's constitution now also "protects a child's right to identify with their gender at birth," and right to "an upbringing based on Hungary's constitutional identity and Christian culture."The government-sponsored amendment passed with 134 votes in favor, 45 against, and with five abstentions.Article L.1 previously read: "Hungary shall protect the institution of marriage as the union of a man and a woman established by voluntary decision, and the family as the basis of the survival of the nation. Family ties shall be based on marriage and/or the relationship between parents and children." This was replaced by the following:Left-wing groups have "denounced the changes and called on European leaders to raise their voices," U.S. News reported."This is a dark day for Hungary's LGBTQ community and a dark day for human rights," said David Vig, Director of Amnesty Hungary. "We are deeply concerned for the health and safety of trans children and adults in Hungary in such a hostile climate," Davis said.Katrin Hugendubel, advocacy director at international gay rights group ILGA, said the changes would adversely affect what she called "LGBTI children.""LGBTI children will be forced to grow up in an environment which restricts them from being able to express their identities," Hugendubel said.Debra Heine is a conservative Catholic mom of six and longtime political pundit. She has written for several conservative news websites over the years, including Breitbart and PJ Media.