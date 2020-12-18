Why PCR Tests Are the Wrong Tool to Assess Pandemic Threat

The CT Is the Key to the Pandemic

Scientific Review Confirms PCR Flaws

The data suggest a relationship between the time from onset of symptom to the timing of the specimen test, cycle threshold (CT) and symptom severity. Twelve studies reported that CT values were significantly lower and log copies higher in specimens producing live virus culture.



Two studies reported the odds of live virus culture reduced by approximately 33% for every one unit increase in CT. Six of eight studies reported detectable RNA for longer than 14 days but infectious potential declined after day 8 even among cases with ongoing high viral loads ...

Complete live viruses are necessary for transmission, not the fragments identified by PCR. Prospective routine testing of reference and culture specimens and their relationship to symptoms, signs and patient co-factors should be used to define the reliability of PCR for assessing infectious potential. Those with high cycle threshold are unlikely to have infectious potential.

Live Virus Unlikely in Tests Using CT Above 24

Timing of PCR Test Also Matters

... there appears to be a time window during which RNA detection is at its highest with low cycle threshold and higher possibility of culturing a live virus, with viral load and probability of growing live virus of SARS-CoV2 ...



We propose that further work should be done on this with the aim of constructing an algorithm for integrating the results of PCR with other variables, to increase the effectiveness of detecting infectious patients.

The figure ... shows how the probability of SARS-CoV-2 infectious virus is greater (the red bars) when the cycle threshold is lower (the blue line) and when symptoms to test time is shorter — beyond 8 days, no live virus was detected.

Florida to Require Disclosure of CT Data

Portugal Rules Quarantine Based on PCR Results Is Unlawful

97% false positive rate

Fatal Errors Found in Paper on Which PCR Testing Is Based

Every scientific rationale for the development of that test has been totally destroyed by this paper. It's like Hiroshima/Nagasaki to the COVID test.



When Drosten developed the test, China hadn't given them a viral isolate. They developed the test from a sequence in a gene bank. Do you see? China gave them a genetic sequence with no corresponding viral isolate. They had a code, but no body for the code. No viral morphology.



In the fish market, it's like giving you a few bones and saying 'that's your fish.' It could be any fish ... Listen, the Corman-Drosten paper, there's nothing from a patient in it. It's all from gene banks. And the bits of the virus sequence that weren't there they made up.



They synthetically created them to fill in the blanks. That's what genetics is; it's a code. So, its ABBBCCDDD and you're missing some, what you think is EEE, so you put it in ... This is basically a computer virus.



There are 10 fatal errors in this Drosten test paper ... But here is the bottom line: There was no viral isolate to validate what they were doing. The PCR products of the amplification didn't correspond to any viral isolate at that time. I call it 'donut ring science.' There is nothing at the center of it. It's all about code, genetics, nothing to do with reality ...



There have since been papers saying they've produced viral isolates. But there are no controls for them. The CDC produced a paper in July ... where they said: 'Here's the viral isolate.' Do you know what they did? They swabbed one person. One person, who'd been to China and had cold symptoms. One person. And they assumed he had [COVID-19] to begin with. So, it's all full of holes, the whole thing."

No Viable Virus Found in Positive Cases

Expose the Fraud, End the Misery

