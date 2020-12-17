The Civil Defense of Santa Catarina reported that at least 11 people died, 10 in Presidente Getúlio and one in Ibirama, Santa Catarina, due to a heavy rain that hit the state as of Wednesday night (16 ).The storm caused floods and landslides in cities in the Itajaí Valley. Until around 10 am,There are also damage caused by rain in Greater Florianópolis and in the West of the State.Access to Presidente Getúlio, a city with 14 thousand inhabitants and is about 80 kilometers from Blumenau, is blocked due to landslides.(Google translation)