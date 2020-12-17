"Isn't it ironic that the US Northeast, home to so many AGW academic radicals, is being chastened by reality?"Tens of millions of Americans in Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states were blanketed with more snow in one dump than during the entire 2019-2020 season.
- Bill Sellers
Large parts of the eastern United States woke this morning to more than 3 feet of snow as a major winter storm hit parts of New York and Pennsylvania, led to hundreds of accidents and travel disruptions, airport delays, power outages, and left at least four people dead.
Many looked out their windows this morning and saw utter hell, like those in Endicott, New York, and Litchfield, Pennsylvania, which received upwards of 40 inches.
The NWS office in Binghamton, New York, tallied nearly 40 inches of snow, their largest total since records began in 1951, while Albany, New York, was hit with 19 inches of snow.
More than ten inches of snow and sleet covered New York's Central Park, exceeding the measly 4.8 inches recorded all last winter, the National Weather Service said.
By Wednesday night, parts of central Pennsylvania received upwards of a foot. The NWS in State College measured 12.5 inches at its office around midnight, almost surpassing the 13.5 inches recorded in all of last season.
A foot of snow had been recorded in Lock Haven as of 9 p.m. Wednesday, and spotters reported 13 inches in parts of Centre County, the weather service said.
NWS Eastern Region tweeted up-to-date snowfall readings for the Northeast. Absolutely mind-boggling totals for areas around the New York - Pennsylvania border.
Snowfall rates of 4-5″ per hour!
"Snowfall reports received as of 8:30 am. An intense snow band set up overnight around the Binghamton NY area, producing snowfall rates of 4-5″ per hour. Among the highest snowfall totals thus far: Newark Valley NY 44″, Litchfield PA 43″, and Binghamton NY and Vestal NY 41″."
Thousands of people remained without power and tens of millions of Americans were under winter weather alerts.
And it's not over yet.
Boston could receive around a foot of snow, with the heaviest hitting Thursday morning, Torry Gaucher, a meteorologist with NWS, told NBC News.
Several more inches of heavy wet snow(2 to 5 inches) are forecast for portions of New York and all six New England states, according to the NWS, warning that "travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact this morning's commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches."
Near blizzard conditons are forecast for some areas.
Thanks to Bill Sellers for these links.