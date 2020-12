© Reuters / Gleb Garanich



A Russian resolution condemning the "glorification of Nazism" was passed by the UN General Assembly, on Wednesday, with overwhelming support, though, remarkably both the US and Ukraine made a point of voting against the motionEqually noteworthy was the fact that all delegations from European Union member states, including Germany, abstained from the vote, with the United Kingdom following suit.Many other European countries - such as Serbia, Moldova and Bosnia - supported the motion, as did Israel.In an era of high tension between Russia and the West, the resolution may seem something all sides could agree on. After all, the Soviet Union, Great Britain, and the United States worked together to defeat Nazi Germany. The defeat of the Nazis is still celebrated in Russia with a victory parade every year, while the mere hint of sympathy for the Third Reich once could end political careers in the US and UK.However, the US maintains that its opposition to the Russian resolution has nothing to do with its support for Ukrainian neo-Nazi groups. Russian officials introduce the same resolution every year, and the US has opposed it every time, arguing that forbidding the "glorification of Nazism" clashes with its First Amendment protection of free speech.A month before the vote, the US mission to the UN said that, while Nazism is "widely scorned by the American people," even "avowed Nazis" are protected by the First Amendment. Washington's diplomats also accused Russia of using the resolution to lend weight to its "disinformation narratives" about neo-Nazism in its neighboring nations.