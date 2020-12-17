Puppet Masters
US & Ukraine vote AGAINST anti-Nazi resolution proposed by Russia at UN General Assembly, eyebrows raised as Germany abstains
RT
Wed, 16 Dec 2020 23:11 UTC
Equally noteworthy was the fact that all delegations from European Union member states, including Germany, abstained from the vote, with the United Kingdom following suit.
Many other European countries - such as Serbia, Moldova and Bosnia - supported the motion, as did Israel.
The UN General Assembly adopted the Russian draft resolution on "combating glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and other practices that contribute to fueling contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance" as part of its 75th General Assembly.
The resolution called on member states to pass legislation to "eliminate all forms of racial discrimination," and condemned the "glorification, in any form, of the Nazi movement, neo-Nazism and former members of the Waffen SS organization," as well as "revisionism in respect to the Second World War."
In an era of high tension between Russia and the West, the resolution may seem something all sides could agree on. After all, the Soviet Union, Great Britain, and the United States worked together to defeat Nazi Germany. The defeat of the Nazis is still celebrated in Russia with a victory parade every year, while the mere hint of sympathy for the Third Reich once could end political careers in the US and UK.
Even so, the US was one of only two countries to vote against the resolution, along with Ukraine, while 51 countries - among them EU member states - abstained. Even Germany, which Chancellor Angela Merkel once said bears "everlasting responsibility" for Nazi atrocities, sat out the vote.
For Ukraine, the resolution was likely seen as a political barb. Neo-Nazi groups are wellrepresented in Ukrainian politics, and some have been accused of war crimes and torture during the civil war in the country's South East. At least one of these outfits, the Azov Battalion, has been armed with American weaponry.
However, the US maintains that its opposition to the Russian resolution has nothing to do with its support for Ukrainian neo-Nazi groups. Russian officials introduce the same resolution every year, and the US has opposed it every time, arguing that forbidding the "glorification of Nazism" clashes with its First Amendment protection of free speech.
A month before the vote, the US mission to the UN said that, while Nazism is "widely scorned by the American people," even "avowed Nazis" are protected by the First Amendment. Washington's diplomats also accused Russia of using the resolution to lend weight to its "disinformation narratives" about neo-Nazism in its neighboring nations.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Chicago mayor Lightfoot tries to suppress video of brutal police raid on WRONG HOME
- Maria Bartiromo: "Intel source" told me Trump did in fact win the election - It's up to Supreme Court to take the cases and stop the clock
- Now that the US election is over, Twitter reverts retweet policy, admitting it failed at 'more thoughtful amplification'
- 14 convicted over Charlie Hebdo & Paris terrorist attacks in 2015, key suspect sentenced to 30 years in prison
- US & Ukraine vote AGAINST anti-Nazi resolution proposed by Russia at UN General Assembly, eyebrows raised as Germany abstains
- Jeremy Corbell interviews author of piece on former Israeli Space Program Director, professor Haim Eshed's UFO revelations
- Breaking: Attorney Phill Kline and IT expert J.R. Carlson Presser Wednesday exposing Mark Zuckerberg's dark money cash for chaos
- Pittsburgh shatters snowfall record first set in 1890
- Bright meteor fireball over São Paulo, Brazil
- Meteor fireball streaks over Minnesota
- In latest 'conspiracy' crackdown, Twitter to scrub posts claiming vaccines 'cause harm' or are 'used to control populations'
- A new toy for Big Brother: This satellite can peer inside buildings, day or night
- Best of the Web: Year Zero
- Antisemitism claims mask a reign of political and cultural terror across Europe
- Portland restaurant set ablaze after owner criticized protest-related vandalism caused by Antifa
- Top medical journal advocates identity politics: No sex designation on birth certificates
- Enjoy your restricted Christmas because a total lockdown will follow - Britain's Ministers
- Facebook's latest troll-hunt leads them to FRANCE - first NATO country to get the honor
- Ireland considers coronavirus vaccine IDs, those without will suffer restrictions
- Fired, bumbling MI6 operative Christopher Steele turned inventing Russian 'intelligence' into a lucrative cottage industry
- US & Ukraine vote AGAINST anti-Nazi resolution proposed by Russia at UN General Assembly, eyebrows raised as Germany abstains
- Breaking: Attorney Phill Kline and IT expert J.R. Carlson Presser Wednesday exposing Mark Zuckerberg's dark money cash for chaos
- Enjoy your restricted Christmas because a total lockdown will follow - Britain's Ministers
- Fired, bumbling MI6 operative Christopher Steele turned inventing Russian 'intelligence' into a lucrative cottage industry
- Western media condemns Soros & US-government backed American NGO chief's expulsion from Russia, but ignores lobby group's funding
- Pelosi warns lawmakers they'll be barred from speaking on House floor without a mask
- Ice Age Farmer Report: The cyberpandemic has begun: SolarWinds + FireEye - Anything can happen now
- Canadian Foreign Minister suspicious about 'human error' behind Ukrainian Airlines crash in Tehran
- Just like Obama and Trump: Biden embraces Goldman Sachs bankers after Electoral College win
- Dominion lobbyists paid McConnell thousands before he crushed election integrity bills and ignored election contests
- Left and Right unite in calls for Snowden pardon amid speculation of a Trump decision
- MSNBC's Dr. Gupta: 'Just because you get vaccinated doesn't mean you should be traveling or that you're liberated from masks'
- Texas electors condemn Supreme Court, call on battleground states to name alternate electors
- The Hunter Biden criminal probe supports a Chinese scholar's claim about Beijing's influence with the Biden administration
- Biden stumps for Ossoff and Warnock: Holds parking lot 'rally' at empty warehouse
- GOP Sen. Johnson says experts must examine and investigate Dominion Voting Systems
- McConnell jumps ship: Defies Trump, seeks to squelch Republican congress bid to overturn election results
- Mandatory unconscious bias training dropped by UK government: Experts say it makes people MORE prejudiced
- China's economy of peace threatens the West's economy of war
- So much for 'believe women'? New York Gov. Cuomo says 'no truth' to sexual assault claims against him...and media fall in line
- Chicago mayor Lightfoot tries to suppress video of brutal police raid on WRONG HOME
- Maria Bartiromo: "Intel source" told me Trump did in fact win the election - It's up to Supreme Court to take the cases and stop the clock
- Now that the US election is over, Twitter reverts retweet policy, admitting it failed at 'more thoughtful amplification'
- 14 convicted over Charlie Hebdo & Paris terrorist attacks in 2015, key suspect sentenced to 30 years in prison
- In latest 'conspiracy' crackdown, Twitter to scrub posts claiming vaccines 'cause harm' or are 'used to control populations'
- Best of the Web: Year Zero
- Antisemitism claims mask a reign of political and cultural terror across Europe
- Portland restaurant set ablaze after owner criticized protest-related vandalism caused by Antifa
- Top medical journal advocates identity politics: No sex designation on birth certificates
- Facebook's latest troll-hunt leads them to FRANCE - first NATO country to get the honor
- Ireland considers coronavirus vaccine IDs, those without will suffer restrictions
- Best of the Web: 2020: The Year We Lost the Plot
- Forms show 78 percent of drop-box absentee ballots in Georgia county not taken to registrar 'immediately' per election code rules
- Aussie officer guzzling beer from dead Taliban fighter's prosthetic limb mentored troops on 'ethics'
- CA sheriff refuses radical judge's order to release of 1,800 inmates, including murderers and child molesters
- Denver coroner raises concern on deaths among COVID cases
- Expect the most evictions in history as ban expires
- Arizona lawmakers subpoena audits of ballots, Dominion voting machines; Michigan subpoenas election evidence
- Fleeing New Yorkers resulted in an estimated $34 billion in lost income -study reveals
- Michigan legislature committees subpoena election evidence from Detroit and Livonia, a nearby suburb
- History of Israeli tech domination
- Flashback: The top five rigged US presidential elections
- Evolution of market economy in Ancient Greece revealed in pollen study
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Picking Matthew Ehret's Brain: How Darwinism Took Over the World, and Why Ertugrul Is Awesome
- New parts of Herod's palace revealed, including 300-seat personal theater
- Why China is NOT your enemy (and what really controls Canada and the US deep state)
- New evidence that Neandertals buried their dead
- Hidden network of Amazonian villages discovered by archaeologists
- Adapt 2030: Overlapping cycles of the ages, floods and civilization
- Neanderthal Y chromosome is much closer to modern humans than thought
- SOTT Focus: Plague of Liars: Nuremberg Code Outlaws Forced Medical Procedures, Which INCLUDES Mandatory Vaccinations
- Best of the Web: The Nuremberg Tribunal: 75 years later and still the basis for humanity's survival
- Impacts of cyclical climate change on human history revealed in new Cahokia study
- Ancient humans deliberately voyaged to Japanese Islands suggest new study
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with Rod Dreher: How to Survive the Coming Soft Totalitarianism
- Putin expels the oligarchs
- Early human landscape modifications discovered in Amazonia
- Researchers offer new theory on Venus figurines
- Ancient Doggerland archipelago survived Storegga tsunami 8,000-years-ago
- Eight mile wall of 'breathtaking' prehistoric rock art discovered in Amazon rainforest
- A new toy for Big Brother: This satellite can peer inside buildings, day or night
- Parting gift from 2020? NASA warns FIVE asteroids headed this way
- Ryugu asteroid samples prove to be beyond Japan's scientists' expectations
- Child's bones buried 40,000 years ago solve a longstanding Neanderthal mystery
- Humans may not be the only species to domesticate others
- Researchers synthesise a psychedelic that could treat depression without hallucinations
- Study finds mass extinctions of Earth's land animals follow a cycle
- New super highway network discovered in the Solar System
- Evidence of Ice Age cycles found in tiny ocean fossils
- New species of whale discovered off the coast of Mexico
- Flawed paper behind Covid-19 testing faces being retracted, after scientists expose its ten fatal problems
- Astronomers detect gigantic x-ray bubbles stretching out above and below the Milky Way
- SpaceX Starship prototype EXPLODES on attempted landing
- We should worry about Virtual Reality sex
- Unusual deep space signals in Antarctica defy explanation
- The world's first DNA 'tricorder' developed
- New knowledge of the 'abdominal brain'
- 'Havana Syndrome' likely caused by pulsed microwave energy, government study finds
- New particle in the blood of septic patients discovered
- A quantum computer that measures light has achieved quantum supremacy
- Pittsburgh shatters snowfall record first set in 1890
- Helicopter footage shows huge landslide on British Columbia's central coast
- Bad weather leaves 234 towns and villages without electricity in 3 regions of Ukraine
- Severe thunderstorm warning across Sydney as flash floods hit New South Wales, Australia
- Woman trampled to death by elephant in Tamil Nadu, India - 5th for district in a week
- Destructive hurricane force winds causes severe damage to houses and streets in Yacuiba, Bolivia
- Record-breaking heavy snow up to 5 feet deep blanketing Japan
- Shallow M6.2 earthquake hits south of Sarangani, Philippines
- 210 roads in Himachal Pradesh, India closed for traffic due to snowfall
- Extremely icy conditions hit the city Kharkov, Ukraine
- Severe storm causes flooding in Porto Alegre, Brazil
- Queensland's four-day deluge tops other Aussie capitals' average yearly rainfall totals - 37 inches of rain
- Asia's big freeze: South Korea plunges to -23.5C (-10.3F) as heavy snow hits
- Environmental disasters across globe in November 2020
- Elephant tramples man to death in Korba, India - 4th attack for the district in a week
- 8-year-old boy killed after stray dog attack in Pakistan
- One dead as lightning strikes 3 footballers in Zimbabwe
- Lightning 'gouged channels' into Scottish mountain
- Landslide generated by heavy rains kills 2 in Antioquia, Colombia
- M6.0 earthquake hits north of Calama, Chile
- Bright meteor fireball over São Paulo, Brazil
- Meteor fireball streaks over Minnesota
- Stunning meteor fireball over the Atlantic Ocean
- Meteor fireball over Goiás, Brazil
- Meteoric majesty: Geminids provide spectacular celestial fireworks display
- Bright meteor fireball captured over eastern France
- 'Loud boom' heard in southern Tennessee likely a meteor
- Mysterious fireball spotted in skies over Morecambe, England explained by experts
- Meteor fireball recorded blazing over Ontario, Canada
- Mystery 'boom' heard over Bath, England in early morning hours
- Ground shaking, loud explosion reported across Escambia County, Florida
- Loud boom heard across central New York state apparently a meteoroid
- Bright meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea on December 2
- Falling meteor causes fireball, flash of light over parts of Ontario
- Mysterious, loud 'boom' shakes North Okanagan, British Columbia residents
- Meteor fireball sighted by 90 observers over Germany
- Meteor fireball 'as bright as full moon' spotted in night sky over Japan - 2nd for the country in 4 days
- Meteor fireball captured blazing over Connecticut
- Spate of 3 meteor fireballs are seen exploding over Brazil
- Loud booming noise rattles Gibraltar, Michigan neighborhoods; source not identified
- Flashback Best of the Web: Herd immunity: Flawed science and mass vaccination failures
- Remdesivir is a scam like Tamiflu
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Vaccine Shenanigans
- CNN: 'Don't be alarmed' if people start dying after taking the vaccine
- Study identifies thousands of preventable deaths caused by heart disease and stroke during COVID-19 pandemic
- Coincidence? Brandy Vaughan, Big Pharma whistleblower and outspoken critic of vaccines found dead by her ten-year-old son
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Coming Biosecurity State UPDATE: Banned from YouTube within one hour!
- 'Mystery' illness puts hundreds in hospital in Andhra Pradesh, India
- COVID vaccine hesitancy widespread, even among medical professionals
- Public needs to prep for vaccine side effects
- Fauci: Case count to decline after inauguration day
- 'Covishield' vaccine volunteer sues Serum Institute of India, Oxford Group over 'adverse reaction'
- Pregnant women advised not to get Covid-19 vaccine - UK government report
- German lawyers initiate class-action Coronavirus litigation
- 2019 saw UK dementia deaths decline by largest number in 20 years
- Iron will to live: 102 year-old woman has survived the Spanish Flu, cancer and Covid
- Covid-19 was present in America BEFORE being officially confirmed in China, study by US health protection agency says
- Gut microbiome linked to poor sleep via metabolite production
- 5 burning questions about the new COVID vaccine in the UK
- How COVID-19 vaccine can destroy your immune system
- How close is too close?
- Dissenting voices: Finding courage to speak against your assailant
- 'Collective traumatic experience': People report more anger and sadness in their dreams during pandemic
- The perfect fictional psychopath: We Need to Talk About Kevin
- Alexander Solzhenitsyn: Live not by lies
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Navigating The Chaos
- The individual solution to avoiding totalitarianism
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Impenetrable Fortress of Thoughtitude: When Belief Trumps Truth
- Both sides of the brain help adults learn a new language says study
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Brainwashing Is Easy, Thinking Isn't
- Hypnosis experts cast doubt on famous psychological experiments
- Why, as a neurosurgeon, I believe in free will
- Best of the Web: How the MEAN psychologists got us to comply with coronavirus restrictions
- Tactics: The psychology behind the Trump-Biden debate interruptions
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Our Place in the Cosmos, and Why the New Atheists Are Wrong
- Chimps pare down their social circle in later years
- How the brain recognises objects
- Neuroscience can help us understand why free will is real
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Susannah Hays Interview: Polyvagal Theory, Gurdjieff and the Evolution of Man
- We were made for these times
- Jeremy Corbell interviews author of piece on former Israeli Space Program Director, professor Haim Eshed's UFO revelations
- Best of the Web: 'Fast Movers' and Transmedium Vehicles - The Pentagon's Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force
- 'Humanity not yet ready' - Aliens asked not to be revealed says former head of Israel's Space Program
- Best of the Web: Leaked photo surfaces of purported unidentified aerial phenomena
- Jet on approach to UK airport almost collides with mystery object, shocking report finds pilots had 'no time to act'
- Another Chicago Mothman sighting? USPS employee reports seven-foot-tall, red-eyed creature at O'Hare International Airport
- The Phenomenon: New UFO documentary
- 'UFO' seen being 'followed through sky' by mysterious orbs in Japan
- Were ghosts caught on film at Gettysburg Civil War memorial?
- Eyewitness in Odessa, Ukraine: 'I filmed UFO over the Black Sea'
- UFO response protocol sent to Japanese military after Pentagon video release
- Mysterious lights in South Carolina sky spark UFO debate
- Unexplained lights seen in night sky above Largs, Scotland
- 'The seventh observable': An examination of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena from a scientific perspective
- Missing 411? TV producer Terrence Woods vanished while filming on The 'Gold Rush' franchise for Discovery
- Pentagon forming task force to investigate military's UFO encounters
- 'Barbaric' horse killings put French countryside on alert
- "The CIA simulated UFO abductions in Latin America as psychological warfare experiments" says Dr. Jacques Vallée in latest book
- Best of the Web: Investigations task force possible after more cattle mutilations in eastern Oregon
- Missing 411? Teen found alive in woods after going missing for 8 days and is unable to explain what happened
- Tom Curse: Tom Cruise Covid rant - star warns Mission: Impossible crew they're 'f***ing gone' if they break rules on set
- Flashback: 'You're a piece of sh*t and I hope everyone like you dies,' says Biden to Democratic voter in stirring call for party unity
- Newsom issues double stay-at-home order where you have to stay in a smaller house inside your original house
- Help at last! House relief bill will provide free 'going out of business' signs to small business owners
- Santa HACKED! 138,000 kids suddenly added to nice list in middle of night
- Adolf Hitler wins election in former German colony
- White Witch Whitmer casts spell on Michigan: Always winter and never Christmas
- US government prepares for next pandemic
- Biden's all-female communications team won't tell nation what's wrong: "Nation should already know!"
- Biden's dogs have told pet psychic that their master 'will be a great president'
- Staffers crying over Jordan Peterson book cured by forcing them to read Jordan Peterson book
- Pro tip from The Bee: Skip the Black Friday deals and hold out for the next peaceful protest
- Utah man hopes monolith is aliens structure but deep down knows it's just a publicity stunt
- California building wall to stop sane people from leaving
- Politicians officially exempt from lockdown rules because lizard people can't catch COVID
- Gov. Whitmer refuses to throw Ring Of Power back into fires Of Mount Doom
- Girlfriend keeps referring to herself as 'wife-elect' despite no official confirmation from boyfriend
- First Covid vaccine trial participant gives it the thumbs up
- After wiping out half the universe, Thanos calls for unity
- Experts call for 15 days of counting to flatten the curve of votes for Trump
Quote of the Day
All truth passes through three stages. First, it is ridiculed, second it is violently opposed, and third, it is accepted as self-evident.
- Arthur Schopenhauer
Recent Comments
The only thing CJ got wrong was to assert that Trump was an aberration. Everybody seems to get that wrong. According to that all-too-prevalent...
Whoever listens and complies with ANY of this crap deserves everything they (unfortunately that's all of us) are gonna get. The sheep are...
If you're so worried about germs: A) You already are one. B) Get a UVC system for The House, you stupid cow...[Link]
It's quite unbelievable how incompetent the Tory government is
SMOLDERING RAGE Okay, I'm just going to say one more little thing, because I do read comments here at SOTT. And so I know somewhat what we are...