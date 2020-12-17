Pittsburgh snow
© Steve Mellon/Post-Gazette
Pittsburgh has broken its record of snowfall for Dec. 16, according to the National Weather Service.

NWS meteorologist Jenna Lake said at about 8 p.m. Wednesday that the city has seen about 5 inches of snow so far, shattering the 1.9 inch record set on this day in 1890.

The area surrounding Pittsburgh has seen a few inches more, about 7 to 7.5 inches, because the city tends to be warmer, Ms. Lake said.

Ms. Lake also said that an additional 1-2 inches is expected from 8 p.m. until about midnight.



Despite the snow storm that continues to rage across much of Pennsylvania, the state's health department reported on Wednesday evening that the snow has not caused any concerns in delivering the COVID-19 vaccine.

"At this time, we have not received any delays or issues delivering the vaccine," Department of Health spokesperson Rachel Kostelac said.

In the first round of vaccine deliveries this week, 13,650 doses were to be delivered to Philadelphia and 97,500 across the rest of the state, according to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.

Meanwhile, as snow continues to bear down on southwestern Pennsylvania, PennDOT reduced speed limits on highways and cleared an accident involving a jackknifed truck on Interstate 79 near the Wexford exit. That accident restricted southbound traffic and caused significant delays.

Even before the accident PennDOT reduced the speed limit on Interstate 79 from the West Virginia line to Slippery Rock.

